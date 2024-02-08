English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated February 7th, 2024 at 23:17 IST

Russia Turns to India for Banana Imports Amidst Diplomatic Tensions With Ecuador

January witnessed Russia receiving its first consignment of bananas from India, with further deliveries scheduled for the end of February.

Isha Bhandari
Russia Turns to India for Banana Imports Amidst Diplomatic Tensions with Ecuador
Russia Turns to India for Banana Imports Amidst Diplomatic Tensions with Ecuador | Image:Republic
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

New Delhi: Russia has initiated purchases of bananas from India, marking a departure from its longstanding reliance on Ecuador as its principal banana supplier. The move comes amidst a sour disagreement between Russia and Ecuador, sparked by Ecuador's decision to exchange Russian-manufactured military equipment for advanced weaponry from the United States. January witnessed Russia receiving its first consignment of bananas from India, with further deliveries scheduled for the end of February. Rosselkhoznadzor, the Russian agricultural watchdog, has underscored that "the volume of exports of Indian bananas to the Russian market will increase," indicating a growing dependence on Indian banana imports.

India-Renowned for Substantial Banana Production 

India, renowned for its substantial banana production, has also demonstrated readiness to export additional fruits like mangoes, pineapples, papaya, and guava to Russia, further solidifying bilateral trade ties.

Russia’s decision to turn to India for banana imports coincides with Rosselkhoznadzor's recent suspension of banana imports from five Ecuadorian companies due to pest detections. 

Advertisement

However, Ecuador's food safety authority has rebutted these claims, asserting that the detected pests posed minimal risk.

While Russian officials have not explicitly linked the decision to import bananas from India with the diplomatic friction involving Ecuador and the US, Russia's practice of limiting food imports from countries with which it has disagreements is well-documented.

Advertisement

The backdrop to these trade dynamics is a contentious deal wherein Ecuador agreed to transfer Russian military hardware to the US, a move perceived by Moscow as supporting Ukraine against Russia in the ongoing conflict. 

This exchange forms part of a broader geopolitical maneuvering, with Russia aiming to diversify its trade partnerships amid Western sanctions linked to its military actions in Ukraine.

Advertisement

Intensifying Russian and Indian Trade Relations 

Trade relations between Russia and India have intensified since 2022, as Russia seeks to bolster ties with non-Western countries to mitigate the impact of sanctions. 

Advertisement

Prior to the dispute, Russia was the primary importer of Ecuadorian bananas, highlighting Ecuador's pivotal role in Russia's fruit import strategy. Furthermore, India, alongside China, emerged as one of the largest buyers of Russian oil in 2023.

Advertisement

Published February 7th, 2024 at 23:08 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Ananya Panday

Ananya At PFW

10 hours ago
Amyra Dastur

Amyra Learns Dance

10 hours ago
Divyanka Tripathi

Divyanka's Breezy Look

13 hours ago
Alia Bhatt

Alia's No Makeup Look

13 hours ago
Rashii Khanna-Vaani Kapoor

Raashii-Vaani Twin

13 hours ago
Vivek Dahiya

Vivek Sets Fitness Goals

16 hours ago
Karishma Tanna

Karishma In Athleisure

16 hours ago
Shantanu Maheshwari

Shantanu's Casual Look

16 hours ago
President Droupadi Murmu

Droupadi Murmu

20 hours ago
#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

a day ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

2 days ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

2 days ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

2 days ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

2 days ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

2 days ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

2 days ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

2 days ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

2 days ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. North Vs South Faceoff: Kerala to Protest Against Centre Today In Delhi

    India News10 minutes ago

  2. Ishan Kishan EVADES Ranji matches! Works out with Pandya brothers

    Sports 10 minutes ago

  3. BPSC TRE Notification 2024 released for 87,000 vacancies

    Education12 minutes ago

  4. LIVE: PM Modi Set to Unveil Rs 6,000 cr Worth of Projects in Varanasi

    India News14 minutes ago

  5. King Charles III Issues First Public Statement Amid Cancer Diagnosis

    World23 minutes ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement