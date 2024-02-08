Advertisement

New Delhi: Russia has initiated purchases of bananas from India, marking a departure from its longstanding reliance on Ecuador as its principal banana supplier. The move comes amidst a sour disagreement between Russia and Ecuador, sparked by Ecuador's decision to exchange Russian-manufactured military equipment for advanced weaponry from the United States. January witnessed Russia receiving its first consignment of bananas from India, with further deliveries scheduled for the end of February. Rosselkhoznadzor, the Russian agricultural watchdog, has underscored that "the volume of exports of Indian bananas to the Russian market will increase," indicating a growing dependence on Indian banana imports.

India-Renowned for Substantial Banana Production

India, renowned for its substantial banana production, has also demonstrated readiness to export additional fruits like mangoes, pineapples, papaya, and guava to Russia, further solidifying bilateral trade ties.

Russia’s decision to turn to India for banana imports coincides with Rosselkhoznadzor's recent suspension of banana imports from five Ecuadorian companies due to pest detections.

Advertisement

However, Ecuador's food safety authority has rebutted these claims, asserting that the detected pests posed minimal risk.

While Russian officials have not explicitly linked the decision to import bananas from India with the diplomatic friction involving Ecuador and the US, Russia's practice of limiting food imports from countries with which it has disagreements is well-documented.

Advertisement

The backdrop to these trade dynamics is a contentious deal wherein Ecuador agreed to transfer Russian military hardware to the US, a move perceived by Moscow as supporting Ukraine against Russia in the ongoing conflict.

This exchange forms part of a broader geopolitical maneuvering, with Russia aiming to diversify its trade partnerships amid Western sanctions linked to its military actions in Ukraine.

Advertisement

Intensifying Russian and Indian Trade Relations

Trade relations between Russia and India have intensified since 2022, as Russia seeks to bolster ties with non-Western countries to mitigate the impact of sanctions.

Advertisement

Prior to the dispute, Russia was the primary importer of Ecuadorian bananas, highlighting Ecuador's pivotal role in Russia's fruit import strategy. Furthermore, India, alongside China, emerged as one of the largest buyers of Russian oil in 2023.