Published 21:55 IST, October 9th 2024
Russian Tourist's Phone Snatched on Train Recovered in Maharashtra: Railways
The Railway Protection Force and police traced a Russian tourist's phone in Maharashtra after it was snatched from her while she was travelling in a train in Bihar
- India News
- 2 min read
Reported by: Press Trust Of India
The Railway Protection Force and police traced a Russian tourist's phone in Maharashtra after it was snatched from her while she was travelling in a train in Bihar | Image: PTI
- Listen to this article
- 2 min read
Advertisement
21:55 IST, October 9th 2024