Updated February 8th, 2023 at 15:56 IST

S Jaishankar shares importance of 'development-linked cooperation' on India-China border

EAM Jaishankar highlighted how the border Infrastructure holds the key to any nation's preparedness on the India-China border security on Wednesday.

Saumya Joshi
EAM Jaishankar
Image: ANI
  • 2 min read
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar highlighted how the border Infrastructure holds the key to any nation's preparedness on the India-China border security on Wednesday, reported ANI. Once again, the External Affairs Minister (EAM) has emphasized how security at the borders including at the India-China border is closely linked with the infrastructure developed in the area. 

"We have focused on the rapid development of infrastructure along Northern Borders with China for obvious strategic reasons. We have focused on rapidly developing border connectivity with our friendly neighbours to enhance trade, energy and other people-to-people exchanges," said EAM Jaishankar.

Further, he added that the key focus of the Modi government has ensured "development-linked cooperation", since coming to power in 2014. Earlier in January, China's embassy in India released a press statement where envoy Wang Xiaojian stated that both countries have maintained constructive communication on border issues through diplomatic and military channels, reported ANI. "The current China-India border situation is overall stable. The two sides have maintained smooth and constructive communication on boundary-related issues through diplomatic and military channels and promoted the border situation to switch from the phase of emergency response to normalized management and control," read the statement released by China's embassy in India. 

EAM on the India-China border

The EAM stated, "The facts are there for all to see. During the period 2008-14 the budget allocated for the China border projects stood at a mere Rs 3000-4000 cr which has taken a multi-fold jump to Rs14000 at present," during the ongoing session of Parliament, reported ANI. Further, he elaborated that in the time period 2008- 2014, roads have been built for 3610 km whereas in 2014-2022 roads were built at 6806 km.

 "Bridges built in the period before 2014 was 7.3 km which during the Modi govt regime stands at 23.5 km," said EAM Jaishankar. 

While stating the importance of development-linked cooperation, he said, "One cannot do a thing without investing in infrastructure to ensure our forces are prepared better," reported ANI

Published February 8th, 2023 at 15:56 IST

IPLBudget

