×

Top Trending Stories

Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated April 2nd, 2024 at 17:23 IST

'Saari Daulat...': Gautam Adani's Post For His Granddaughter is Winning The Internet

Gautam Adani shares a heartwarming moment with granddaughter at Adani Green Energy Gallery in London, highlighting family amidst business.

Reported by: Garvit Parashar
Gautam Adani Shares A Heartwarming Moment With Granddaughter
Gautam Adani Shares A Heartwarming Moment With Granddaughter | Image:X: @gautam_adani
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Gautam Adani, the chairman of Adani Group, shared a picture on his X account with his granddaughter Kaveri on Tuesday. 

Kaveri is the daughter of Gautam Adani’s son Karan and his wife Paridhi, and she is the youngest granddaughter. 

Advertisement

He posted the video with a heartwarming caption. He wrote, “Inn aankhon ki chamak ke aage duniya ki saari daulat feeki hai (All the wealth in the world pales in comparison with the shine of these eyes)."

The photo was taken at the new Adani Green Energy Gallery at the Science Museum in London. In this photo, Mr. Adani can be seen holding his granddaughter in his arms and smiling. In the background, Gautam Adani’s wife and Kaveri’s parents are also presented in the photo. 

Gautam Adani said that his granddaughters are the “biggest stress relievers in life.” 

Advertisement

“I love to spend time with my granddaughters, they are my biggest stress reliever. I have only two worlds - work and a family, and for me, family is a great source of strength,” he further added. 

The Adani family was on a family tour of the London Museum's latest exhibition titled ‘Energy Revolution: The Adani Green Gallery’. It was unveiled on March 26 in London and offers a look into the challenges and opportunities in the sector of renewable energy. 

Advertisement

 

Advertisement

Published April 2nd, 2024 at 17:23 IST

Viral

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath

Lok Sabha Elections 2024

a few seconds ago
3 crude bombs neutralised in West Bengal's Siliguri

3 Crude Bomb Recovered

a minute ago
Gaami

Gaami On OTT

3 minutes ago
Govt not considering any new PLI schemes immediately

Manufacturing sector high

3 minutes ago
Priyanka and Nick at Siddharth Chopra's Roka

PeeCee's Brother Rokafied

4 minutes ago
RCB vs LSG

IPL 2024, RCB vs LSG Live

7 minutes ago
Artificial intelligence

US, Britain deal

9 minutes ago
Facilities, Funding Have Never Been As Good As They Are Right Now For India's Athletes: Kishor Jena

Kishore Jena

10 minutes ago
Election Commission

Lok Sabha Polls 2024

11 minutes ago
Crew

Crew BO Collection Day 4

12 minutes ago
Kriti Sanon

Kriti On Ideal Romance

16 minutes ago
CEC's Mantra to Combat Fake News Ahead of Lok Sabha Polls

Myth vs Reality Register

19 minutes ago
home minister amit shah

Shah on Rahul Gandhi

21 minutes ago
Greater Noida Student Commits Suicide

Abetment of suicide

22 minutes ago
Fire in Delhi's Sadar Bazar

2 Girls Charred To Death

29 minutes ago
Blackstone

Blackstone mulls IPO

31 minutes ago
Ambati Rayudu and Hardik Pandya

Rayudu consoles Pandya

32 minutes ago
Amazon Web Services

AWS free credits program

33 minutes ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Thumbs Up Non-Veg Cake Viral Video Splits The Internet | WATCH

    India News8 hours ago

  2. Caught on Cam: Speeding Car Rams into Popular Kachori Shop in Delhi

    India News8 hours ago

  3. Rohit Sharma gets SCARED as CRAZY FAN runs towards him, refuses to hug

    Sports 9 hours ago

  4. 2 killed, 10 Injured in Bus-Lorry Collision on Trichy-Chennai Highway

    India News10 hours ago

  5. Israel Eliminates At Least 3 Iranian Generals in Airstrike In Syria

    World16 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo