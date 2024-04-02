Advertisement

Gautam Adani, the chairman of Adani Group, shared a picture on his X account with his granddaughter Kaveri on Tuesday.

Kaveri is the daughter of Gautam Adani’s son Karan and his wife Paridhi, and she is the youngest granddaughter.

He posted the video with a heartwarming caption. He wrote, “Inn aankhon ki chamak ke aage duniya ki saari daulat feeki hai (All the wealth in the world pales in comparison with the shine of these eyes)."

The photo was taken at the new Adani Green Energy Gallery at the Science Museum in London. In this photo, Mr. Adani can be seen holding his granddaughter in his arms and smiling. In the background, Gautam Adani’s wife and Kaveri’s parents are also presented in the photo.

Gautam Adani said that his granddaughters are the “biggest stress relievers in life.”

“I love to spend time with my granddaughters, they are my biggest stress reliever. I have only two worlds - work and a family, and for me, family is a great source of strength,” he further added.

The Adani family was on a family tour of the London Museum's latest exhibition titled ‘Energy Revolution: The Adani Green Gallery’. It was unveiled on March 26 in London and offers a look into the challenges and opportunities in the sector of renewable energy.

