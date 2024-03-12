×

Top Trending Stories

English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated March 12th, 2024 at 11:43 IST

Sabarmati Ashram a Pilgrimage For Both Freedom Movement and Viksit Bharat: PM Modi | Top Quotes

The PM arrived at the Ashram at around 10:00 am and also paid his tributes to Mahatma Gandhi. He also launched a masterplan project worth Rs 1,200 crore.

Reported by: Digital Desk
PM Narendra Modi
PM Narendra Modi | Image:PTI
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Ahmedabad: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday inaugurated the re-developed Kochram Ashram and launched the 'master plan' of Gandhi Ashram Memorial worth Rs 1,200 crore, at Mahatma Gandhi Ashram at Sabarmati, in Ahmedabad, Gujarat.

The PM arrived at the Ashram at around 10:00 am and also paid his tributes to Mahatma Gandhi.

Advertisement
PM's entry in the Gandhi ashram visitors book

Taking to X, he wrote, “ Bapu's ideals are our guiding light. The inauguration of the revamped Kochrab Ashram and launch of the Gandhi Ashram Memorial Master Plan will further his vision and inspire every Indian for generations to come.”

At the event, Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel said, "PM Modi does not want Sabarmati Ashram to remain just a memorial of Mahatma Gandhi but also become a place to spread his ideals and values across the world."

Advertisement

Here are Top Quotes From PM Modi's Speech at Sabarmati:

"Today is March 12, it is the same day when Mahatma Gandhi changed the flow of the Independence struggle and the Dandi march was registered with golden letters (in the story of our Independence)."

Advertisement

"Sabarmati Ashram has become pilgrimage for our freedom movement and Viksit Bharat (developed India)."

"It is Gujarat that showed the nation the path to save its heritage. For instance, the renovation Somnath Temple under Sardar Patel was historic. Gujarat has saved many such heritage sites on its own."

Advertisement

"Earlier government had no mentality or political will to maintain historical places like Sabarmati Ashram."

"Country which cannot cherish its heritage has a bleak future."

Advertisement

 

 

 

Advertisement

Published March 12th, 2024 at 11:37 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Neha Kakkar

Neha-Husband Together

2 hours ago
The Debate

CAA becomes a reality

12 hours ago
Mira Rajput

Mira Rajput's Day Out

12 hours ago
Kareena Kapoor

Kareena's New Loook

12 hours ago
Viswanathan Anand

Anand challenges R Ashwin

14 hours ago
Rishabh Pant and KL Rahul

Rahul meets Rishabh Pant

14 hours ago
Sara Ali Khan

Sara Ali Khan Goes Desi

15 hours ago
Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3

Vidya In Bhool Bhulaiyaa

15 hours ago
Ayushmann Khurrana-Hande Ercel

Ayushmann-Hande's Banter

15 hours ago
arvind kejriwal

Desperate Kejriwal

2 days ago
EAM Jaishankar Meets Iceland's FM Bjarni Benediktsson In Delhi

EAM Meets Iceland's FM

2 days ago
Diljit Dosanjh

Diljit Dances In Kinnaur

2 days ago
Tiger Shroff

Tiger-Akshay's Banter

2 days ago
Sara Ali Khan

Sara In Bodycon Outfit

2 days ago
Sai Pallavi

Sai Pallavi's Viral Video

2 days ago
Deepika Padukone

Deepika Stuns In Casuals

2 days ago
Sini Shetty

Sini At Miss World 2024

2 days ago
Surbhi Chandna

Surbhi Praises Husband

2 days ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Suryakumar Yadav's risk of missing first 2 IPL 2024 games for MI-Reports

    Sports 12 minutes ago

  2. 'Will be the First to Resign if ...': Himanta Sarma on CAA

    India News13 minutes ago

  3. BREAKING | Manohar Lal Khattar Resigns As Haryana CM

    Lok Sabha Elections15 minutes ago

  4. RK Swamy jumps nearly 14% following initial drop

    Business News17 minutes ago

  5. Neeta Lulla Reflects On Her Journey: 40 Years Has Not Been A Cakewalk

    Entertainment18 minutes ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo