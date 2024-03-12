Advertisement

Ahmedabad: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday inaugurated the re-developed Kochram Ashram and launched the 'master plan' of Gandhi Ashram Memorial worth Rs 1,200 crore, at Mahatma Gandhi Ashram at Sabarmati, in Ahmedabad, Gujarat.

The PM arrived at the Ashram at around 10:00 am and also paid his tributes to Mahatma Gandhi.

PM's entry in the Gandhi ashram visitors book

Taking to X, he wrote, “ Bapu's ideals are our guiding light. The inauguration of the revamped Kochrab Ashram and launch of the Gandhi Ashram Memorial Master Plan will further his vision and inspire every Indian for generations to come.”

At the event, Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel said, "PM Modi does not want Sabarmati Ashram to remain just a memorial of Mahatma Gandhi but also become a place to spread his ideals and values across the world."

Here are Top Quotes From PM Modi's Speech at Sabarmati:

"Today is March 12, it is the same day when Mahatma Gandhi changed the flow of the Independence struggle and the Dandi march was registered with golden letters (in the story of our Independence)."

"Sabarmati Ashram has become pilgrimage for our freedom movement and Viksit Bharat (developed India)."

"It is Gujarat that showed the nation the path to save its heritage. For instance, the renovation Somnath Temple under Sardar Patel was historic. Gujarat has saved many such heritage sites on its own."

"Earlier government had no mentality or political will to maintain historical places like Sabarmati Ashram."

"Country which cannot cherish its heritage has a bleak future."

