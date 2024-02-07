English
Sachin Tendulkar's Heartwarming Encounter with Fan Goes Viral | WATCH

Cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar recently shared a heartwarming video on social media, showing a special meeting with one of his fans, watch entire video

Rishi Shukla
Cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar recently shared a heartwarming video on social media, showcasing a special meeting with one of his fans. The video, captioned "Sachin meets TENDULKAR," not only captures the essence of the cricketing maestro's humility but has also become a viral sensation, grossing over 118K views on platform X.

Sachin Tendulkar took to Twitter to express his gratitude for the unexpected yet overwhelming love he continues to receive from fans. In a tweet, he wrote, “It fills my heart with joy when I see so much love showered on me. It is the love from the people that keeps coming from unexpected corners which makes life so special.”

The cricketing icon's humility and warmth shine through, making the video a true testament to the bond between sports idols and their admirers.

Since its upload on platform X, Sachin's video has taken the internet by storm, quickly becoming a viral sensation. Fans and followers have flooded social media with messages of admiration, further solidifying Sachin Tendulkar's status as a beloved figure in the world of cricket.

The comment section is flooded with comments like ‘Such a lovely video. You can see the genuine joy, respect & appreciation he has for you.’ ‘God Of Cricket’.

