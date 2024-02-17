English
Updated February 17th, 2024 at 18:15 IST

Sachin Tendulkar Surprises Kashmir Willow Bat Factory, Promises Endorsement

Cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar paid a visit to the sports unit in Charsoo on the Srinagar-Jammu highway.

Zeenat Zeeshan Fazil
Sachin, along with his family, enjoys Kashmiri hospitality
Sachin, along with his family, enjoys Kashmiri hospitality | Image:Republic
Srinagar: In a surprise move that delighted locals and cricket enthusiasts alike, cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar, accompanied by his wife Anjali and daughter Sara, paid a visit to the sports unit in Charsoo on the Srinagar-Jammu highway on Saturday.

The unexpected visit of the Little Master and his family created a buzz at the manufacturing unit, where they engaged with workers and inspected the craftsmanship of Kashmir willow cricket bats, a speciality of south Kashmir.

During his time at the manufacturing unit, Tendulkar seized the opportunity to evaluate the quality of Kashmir willow bats, testing a few himself and expressing satisfaction with the meticulous craftsmanship. 

Tendulkar conveyed his support for the local industry by comparing Kashmir willow bats with those made from English willow, promising to endorse Kashmir willow bats, which is expected to provide a significant boost to the local cricketing community.

"We were pleasantly surprised to find the Little Master and his family stopping by our gate while we were busy making bats. He stroked a few bats and was quite pleased with the quality, mentioning that he had come to compare the Kashmir willow bats with those made of English willow," said Abdul Rashid Parray, the owner of the manufacturing unit.

As per the bat unit workers, Tendulkar, also shared anecdotes from his career, emphasising the importance of quality equipment in the game of cricket.

Local cricket enthusiasts, like Riyaz Ahmed, couldn't contain their excitement, expressing, “I couldn't believe my eyes when I saw Sachin sir. He's been my idol since childhood.”

He, along with his family, also savoured Kashmiri hospitality by enjoying tea at a local's home. Fans from various places gathered around the spot where he was indulging in the tea session.

Meanwhile, Tendulkar took the opportunity to explore the rich cultural heritage of South Kashmir. 

He paid homage at the Martand Temple (Sun Temple) in Mattan, Anantnag, before heading to Pahalgam, a renowned tourist resort, where he plans to stay at a high-end hotel.

Extending his best wishes to Khel India, fourth edition, set to commence on February 21, Tendulkar encouraged the participating athletes, showcasing his commitment not only to cricket but also to the promotion of sports across the country.

Published February 17th, 2024 at 18:15 IST

