Coimbatore: Spiritual leader Sadhguru Jaggi Vasudev was accorded a rousing welcome by his followers as he returned to Isha Yoga Center, Coimbatore after undergoing emergency brain surgery on March 17 in New Delhi.

Sadhguru receives grand welcome

Tribals and local villagers gathered at the entrance of the Isha Yoga Center, to accord a traditional welcome to the spiritual leader. Inside the Isha Yoga Center, the atmosphere was charged with excitement and anticipation as volunteers waved brightly-coloured hand-made placards adorned with messages of love and welcome for Sadhguru.

Isha Foundation, on X, posted a video of the preparations ahead of the arrival of its spiritual leader with the caption, “After a day of eager anticipation, Sadhguru reaches Isha Yoga Center.”

Sadhguru, on March 17, underwent an emergency brain surgery at Indraprastha Apollo Hospitals in Delhi after he complained of severe headaches for weeks. The spiritual leader, on March 27, was discharged from the hospital after undergoing an emergency brain surgery.

Joint Managing Director of Apollo Hospitals Group Dr Sangita Reddy said, “The doctors have expressed satisfaction with his recovery and healing. Sadhguru, even as he is recovering, has maintained the same spirit. His commitment to the global good, his sharp mind and his sense of humour are all intact.”

