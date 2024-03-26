SpeedyRecovery: Sadhguru Shares Health Update After Emergency Brain Surgery Via Video | WATCH

Advertisement

New Delhi: After the poem, Sadhguru Jaggi Vasudev, currently recovering from an emergency brain surgery he underwent at Apollo Hospital in Delhi, shared an update on his health.

Taking to social media platform X, Sadhguru in the 19-second video with slow music in the background, can be seen reading a newspaper in his hospital room. The caption for the video read, “#Sadhguru #SpeedyRecovery.”

The video currently has over 372K views, 183K likes, 1K comments and some 2.2K retweets. Netizens shared their well wishes for Sadhguru.

This comes two days after the Sahdguru shared a poem 'Lost Me in You,' on March 23. It read, "In extreme pain and pleasure, In ultra-exuberance and equanimity. This science of knowing the inner mechanics has never let me down for a moment. Living a life of extreme discipline and abandon, having hit the peaks, valleys and plains, why am I still here."

"Just love for You, You and You and love for all that moves and doesn't. An overwhelming love from all of You. Forever grateful to be wrapped in your love. Where is You and me as a while since I lost me in You," it continued.

Sadhguru underwent emergency brain surgery at Apollo Hospital in Delhi after suffering life-threatening bleeding in the skull.