New Delhi: Spiritual leader Sadhguru Jaggi Vasudev, who underwent an emergency brain surgery after suffering a life threatening bleeding in the skull, was on Wednesday discharged from the hospital. Following his discharge from the hospital, Sadhguru was seen waving and expressing his gratitude to the people gathered outside the hospital in Delhi to see him. A video clip has also surfaced, wherein Sadhguru can be seen coming out of the hospital as his followers greet him.

According to the Indraprastha Apollo Hospital, the surgery was carried out on March 17 to remove bleeding in his skull.

Sadhguru underwent surgery on March 17

The hospital administration later issued a statement, saying, “Sadhguru was discharged from the hospital today after undergoing emergency brain surgery on March 17, 2024. He had been experiencing severe headaches for a few weeks before undergoing brain surgery at Indraprastha Apollo Hospitals in New Delhi.”

Dr Sangita Reddy, Joint Managing Director of Apollo Hospitals Group, who met Sadhguru in the hospital, stated, “The doctors have expressed satisfaction with his recovery and healing. Sadhguru, even as he is recovering, has maintained the same spirit. His commitment to the global good, his sharp mind and his sense of humour are all intact. I think this is good news for all the millions of people who have been enquiring about his health.”

Vinit Suri, the hospital's senior consultant neurologist who led a team of doctors that attended to Sadhguru, earlier said the spiritual leader faced a "life-threatening situation".

The 66-year-old is the founder of the Isha Foundation. He has launched campaigns like 'Save Soil' and 'Rally for Rivers' for environment conservation.

