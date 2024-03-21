×

Top Trending Stories

English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated March 21st, 2024 at 12:16 IST

'Patched-up Skull But No Damaged Brain': Sadhguru Posts Video From Hospital After Emergency Surgery

"Here I am in Delhi, with a patched-up skull but no damaged brain," Sadhguru can be heard joking in the video.

Reported by: Digital Desk
"Here I am in Delhi, with a patched-up skull but no damaged brain," Saadhguru can be heard joking in the video.
"Here I am in Delhi, with a patched-up skull but no damaged brain," Saadhguru can be heard joking in the video. | Image:Instagram
  • Listen to this article
  • 3 min read
Advertisement

Sadhguru Health Update: Spiritual leader Sadhguru Jaggi Vasudev has shared a video on his Instagram account from his hospital bed after an emergency brain surgery at Apollo Hospital in Delhi. "The Apollo hospital neurosurgeons cut through my skull and tried to find something. But they found nothing...totally empty. Here I am in Delhi, with a patched-up skull but no damaged brain," Isha Foundation founder can be heard joking in the video. For the unversed,  Sadhguru underwent an emergency brain surgery on March 17 to remove bleeding in the skull.

Sadhguru was weaned off the ventilator post-surgery," a statement from Indraprastha Apollo Hospital said, adding he has shown "steady progress" and his "vital parameters have improved".

Advertisement

PM Modi, Celebrities Wish Speedy Recovery

Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke to the spiritual leader and wished him a speedy recovery. "Spoke to @SadhguruJV Ji and wished him good health and a speedy recovery," Modi said in a post on X.

Sadhguru was quick to respond to Modi's message, saying he was "overwhelmed" by the prime minister's concern. "Beloved Pradhan Mantri ji, I should not be a concern to you. You have a nation to conduct. Overwhelmed by your concern, on my way to recovery. Dhanyavad," the spiritual guru said in a post responding to Modi.

Advertisement

Besides, several celebrities also posted messages on social media, wishing Sadhguru a speedy recovery.

Advertisement

The 66-year-old spiritual guru is the founder of the Isha Foundation and has launched campaigns such as 'Save Soil' and 'Rally for Rivers' for environment conservation.

Vinit Suri, the hospital's senior consultant neurologist who led the team of doctors that attended to Sadhguru, said he had faced a "life-threatening situation". "He has actually done extremely well, much beyond our expectation ... He is now extremely well, he is back to his normal self ... all his brain, body vital parameters are normal," Suri said.

Advertisement

What Had Happened to Sadhguru?

Sadhguru had been suffering from severe headaches for the last four weeks. Despite the severity of the pain, he continued with his normal daily schedule and social activities and even conducted a Maha Shivaratri function on March 8, the hospital statement said.

Advertisement

The headache worsened by March 15, when he consulted Dr Suri over the phone, it said. Suri immediately suspected a subdural haematoma and advised an urgent MRI.

The spiritual leader underwent a brain MRI on the same day, and it revealed massive bleeding in the skull."There was evidence of a chronic bleed of three to four weeks duration as well as fresh bleeding that had occurred within a duration of 24 to 48 hours," the statement said.

Sadhguru was advised immediate hospitalisation and appropriate medication schedule adjustment but he had important meetings and events scheduled for March 15 and 16, it said, adding he completed the meetings with the support of pain medication.

Advertisement

On March 17, he developed a decline in his level of consciousness, and weakness in the left leg, and was admitted to the medical facility under the care of Suri. The CT scan revealed a marked increase in brain swelling and a decision was taken to operate, it said, adding that Sadhguru underwent an emergency brain surgery on March 17 to remove the bleeding in the skull. 

Advertisement

Published March 21st, 2024 at 12:06 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Kapkapiii

Kapkapiii First Look Out

a few seconds ago
shah rukh khan

Shah Rukh Khan and Juhi Chawla: Popular movies of the iconic '90s pair

a minute ago
Nagaland Lottery Result Today

Nagaland Lottery Sambad

a minute ago
IPL Franchise Mumbai Indians

Mumbai Indians' best XI

2 minutes ago
Sakana.AI

Japan’s Sakana AI

2 minutes ago
EU automotive industry

EU car sales surge

3 minutes ago
Election Commission

LS POLLS 2024 LIVE

4 minutes ago
Ali Fazal

Ali Fazal begins preparation for Agatha Christie's 'Death on the Nile'

5 minutes ago
Sachin Tendulkar

Tendulkar's STERN message

5 minutes ago
Aaron Taylor-Johnson

Aaron On Cinema

5 minutes ago
Taiwan detects 32 Chinese warplanes

Taiwan Detects Warplanes

6 minutes ago
Renowned Indian classical musicians Ranjani and Gayatri have announced their decision to withdraw from the Music Academy's Conference 2024

Carnatic Music Row

7 minutes ago
Shami undergoes surgery

GT replace Shami

7 minutes ago
Supreme Court pulls up Patanjali for misleading ads

Patanjali's Court Apology

8 minutes ago
Babar Azam with Rizwan

Warner, Babar snubbed!

12 minutes ago
US considering more than $10 bn in subsidies for Intel

Intel bags $20 billion

13 minutes ago
Kheer

Indian Sweets For Holi

13 minutes ago
Madhuri Dixit

Madhuri's Performance

14 minutes ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. ‘Making Plans for the Initial 100 Days of Our Third Term’: PM | LIVE

    India News15 hours ago

  2. Assam STF Nabs Top ISIS Terrorists During Search Operation Along IB Area

    India News16 hours ago

  3. Centre Notifies Fact Check Unit Under PIB To Monitor Online Content

    India News16 hours ago

  4. Delhi HC Issues Summons to TMC Leader Mahua Moitra in Defamation Case

    India News17 hours ago

  5. Delhi Woman Sweeping Outside Her House Rammed by Car, Dies

    India News17 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo