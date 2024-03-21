'Patched-up Skull But No Damaged Brain': Sadhguru Posts Video From Hospital After Emergency Surgery

"Here I am in Delhi, with a patched-up skull but no damaged brain," Saadhguru can be heard joking in the video. | Image: Instagram

Sadhguru Health Update: Spiritual leader Sadhguru Jaggi Vasudev has shared a video on his Instagram account from his hospital bed after an emergency brain surgery at Apollo Hospital in Delhi. "The Apollo hospital neurosurgeons cut through my skull and tried to find something. But they found nothing...totally empty. Here I am in Delhi, with a patched-up skull but no damaged brain," Isha Foundation founder can be heard joking in the video. For the unversed, Sadhguru underwent an emergency brain surgery on March 17 to remove bleeding in the skull.

Sadhguru was weaned off the ventilator post-surgery," a statement from Indraprastha Apollo Hospital said, adding he has shown "steady progress" and his "vital parameters have improved".

PM Modi, Celebrities Wish Speedy Recovery

Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke to the spiritual leader and wished him a speedy recovery. "Spoke to @SadhguruJV Ji and wished him good health and a speedy recovery," Modi said in a post on X.

Sadhguru was quick to respond to Modi's message, saying he was "overwhelmed" by the prime minister's concern. "Beloved Pradhan Mantri ji, I should not be a concern to you. You have a nation to conduct. Overwhelmed by your concern, on my way to recovery. Dhanyavad," the spiritual guru said in a post responding to Modi.

Beloved Pradhan Mantriji, I should not be a Concern to you. You have a Nation to conduct. Overwhelmed by your concern, on my way to recovery. Dhanyavad🙏🏼-Sg https://t.co/maYCHbpDra — Sadhguru (@SadhguruJV) March 20, 2024

Besides, several celebrities also posted messages on social media, wishing Sadhguru a speedy recovery.

The 66-year-old spiritual guru is the founder of the Isha Foundation and has launched campaigns such as 'Save Soil' and 'Rally for Rivers' for environment conservation.

Vinit Suri, the hospital's senior consultant neurologist who led the team of doctors that attended to Sadhguru, said he had faced a "life-threatening situation". "He has actually done extremely well, much beyond our expectation ... He is now extremely well, he is back to his normal self ... all his brain, body vital parameters are normal," Suri said.

What Had Happened to Sadhguru?

Sadhguru had been suffering from severe headaches for the last four weeks. Despite the severity of the pain, he continued with his normal daily schedule and social activities and even conducted a Maha Shivaratri function on March 8, the hospital statement said.

The headache worsened by March 15, when he consulted Dr Suri over the phone, it said. Suri immediately suspected a subdural haematoma and advised an urgent MRI.

Neurologist Dr. Vinit Suri of @HospitalsApollo gives an update about Sadhguru’s recent Brain Surgery.



A few days ago, Sadhguru underwent brain surgery after life-threatening bleeding in the brain. Sadhguru is recovering very well, and the team of doctors who performed the… pic.twitter.com/UpwfPtAN7p — Isha Foundation (@ishafoundation) March 20, 2024

The spiritual leader underwent a brain MRI on the same day, and it revealed massive bleeding in the skull."There was evidence of a chronic bleed of three to four weeks duration as well as fresh bleeding that had occurred within a duration of 24 to 48 hours," the statement said.

Sadhguru was advised immediate hospitalisation and appropriate medication schedule adjustment but he had important meetings and events scheduled for March 15 and 16, it said, adding he completed the meetings with the support of pain medication.

On March 17, he developed a decline in his level of consciousness, and weakness in the left leg, and was admitted to the medical facility under the care of Suri. The CT scan revealed a marked increase in brain swelling and a decision was taken to operate, it said, adding that Sadhguru underwent an emergency brain surgery on March 17 to remove the bleeding in the skull.