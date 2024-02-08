‘Name Mumtaz Khan Given to Mamata Banerjee,’ Ram Mandir Priest Slams Mamata After Sadhus Attacked

Advertisement

Ayodhya: After three Sadhus (saints) were assaulted in Purulia, West Bengal, while they were heading towards Gangasagar, Ram Mandir chief priest Acharya Satyendra Das slammed West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Saturday, January 13. Shri Ram Janambhoomi Teerth Kshetra chief priest, Acharya Satyendra Das, recalled the attacks on Ram Navami processions under Banerjee's rule.

“Someone had given the name Mumtaz Khan to Mamata Banerjee. Attacks have happened on processions on Ram Navami and other religious processions,” said Acharya Satyendra Das.

“She (Mamata Banerjee) gets angry when she sees the 'Bhagwa' colour and this is why she makes these attacks happen...These incidents of attacks are highly condemnable,” Acharya Satyendra Das added.

A mob assaulted Sadhus in Kashipur that triggered national outrage led to the BJP demanding an investigation, citing parallels with the prior Palghar incident.