Safari For Rare Black Tigers of Odisha Soon: Odisha CM

Bhubaneswar: Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Wednesday announced that Tiger safari to witness rare Black Tigers in the Simlipal Tiger Reserve in Odisha's Mayurbhanj will soon be launched.

Taking to X, he said, “Glad to announce that Odisha is setting up an exclusive Melanistic Tiger Safari near Similipal Tiger Reserve in #Mayurbhanj. Tourists and visitors can now have a glimpse of the rare and majestic species found only in Odisha.”

Earlier on December, Parveen Kaswan, an Indian Forest Service official, posted images of "pseudo-melanistic" tigers discovered in Simlipal, Odisha, on X. His sharing of these uncommon tigers' photos has attracted a lot of attention and amazed many people.

As the IFS posted the pictures, he informed in the caption of the post, "The black tigers of India. Do you know there are pseudo- melanistic tigers found in Simlipal. They are such due to genetic mutation and highly rare. Such beautiful creature."

In a following tweet he wrote, “The first confirmed record of the now famous pseudo-melanistic tigers of Similipal came in 1993. On 21st July 1993 Salku, a young boy of Podagad village shot down a 'black' tigress with arrows in self-defense. The rare tigers were first officially discovered in STR in 2007. With time more were documented. They are due to rare genetic mutation and found in small population.”

The black tigers of #India. Do you know there are pseudo- melanistic tigers found in Simlipal. They are such due to genetic mutation & highly rare. Such beautiful creature. pic.twitter.com/X1TEw8r1cD — Parveen Kaswan, IFS (@ParveenKaswan) December 22, 2023

Sharing of this post began on December 22. It has received more than one lakh views since it was posted. In addition, the post has received a ton of comments and nearly 4,000 likes.