Updated March 9th, 2024 at 14:06 IST

Delhi-Ghaziabad-Meerut RRTS: ​New 8 Planned Corridors Inaugurated | Details

With the introduction of this new 17-km segment, the Namo Bharat services will cover a distance of 34 km along the Delhi-Meerut RRTS corridor, with 8 stations.A

Reported by: Digital Desk
Delhi-Meerut RRTS
Delhi-Meerut RRTS | Image:Social media
  • 2 min read
New Delhi: Fulfilling all the development promises, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday inaugurated the 17-km extension of the Delhi–Ghaziabad–Meerut Rapid Rail Transit System (RRTS) corridor.

This section is from Duhai to Modi Nagar North and features the launch of the special Namo Bharat train marking the commencement of operations on this new section.

This newly added stretch will expand the existing Delhi–Ghaziabad–Meerut RRTS corridor, by going beyond its initial operational phase. This new extension includes 3 new stations which are Murad Nagar, Modi Nagar South, and Modi Nagar North.

According to the National Capital Region Transport Corporation (NCRTC), "The inauguration of this additional 17-km section will enable seamless Namo Bharat services along 34 km of the Delhi-Meerut RRTS corridor, covering eight stations from Sahibabad to Modinagar North."

It further emphasised, "The addition of this 17-km stretch to the Namo Bharat train service extends the reach of the Delhi–Meerut RRTS corridor, enhancing regional connectivity and facilitating smoother commuting experiences within the area."

With the introduction of this new 17-km segment, the Namo Bharat services will cover a distance of 34 km along the Delhi-Meerut RRTS corridor, with 8 stations from Sahibad to Modinagar North.

The foundation stone for India's first RRTS corridor connecting Delhi to Meerut was laid by PM Modi in March 2019. Since its inception, the project has witnessed significant progress, with passenger operations commencing from October 2023. 

Published March 9th, 2024 at 14:06 IST

Whatsapp logo