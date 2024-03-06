×

Updated March 6th, 2024 at 09:43 IST

Sahibabad-Muradnagar Rapid Rail: PM to Flag Off Namo Bharat Train From Muradnagar RRTS Station Today

The Prime Minister will virtually flag off the Namo Bharat train from Muradnagar Regional Rapid Transit System (RRTS) station today

Reported by: Digital Desk
PM to flag off Duhai-Modi Nagar North stretch
PM to flag off Duhai-Modi Nagar North stretch | Image: X/ @officialncrtc
  • 2 min read
Delhi-Meerut RRTS Launch: Prime Minister  Narendra Modi will on Wednesday launch a 17-km long stretch of Delhi–Ghaziabad–Meerut RRTS corridor by flagging off Sahibabad-Muradnagar Rapid Rai, also called the Namo Bharat train. 

The Prime Minister will virtually flag off the Namo Bharat train from Muradnagar Regional Rapid Transit System (RRTS) station in the presence of  Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri. The train to be launched today will cover the distance from Duhai to Modi Nagar North. 

"The newly-added 17-km stretch of the Namo Bharat train service extends the coverage of the Delhi–Meerut RRTS corridor beyond its initial operational priority section. This expansion is poised to boost regional connectivity, making commuting within the area more convenient and seamless," the NCRTC said in a statement.

 

 

The 17km Sahibabad-Duhai section was inaugurated by the PM last year.The RRTS boasts a design speed of 180 kmph and operation speed of 160 kmph.

Delhi–Ghaziabad–Meerut RRTS corridor to transform travel experience 

The foundation stone for India's inaugural RRTS corridor, linking Delhi to Meerut, was laid by the prime minister in March 2019. It was started for passenger operations in October 2023. Today’s launch of an additional 17-km stretch from Duhai to Modi Nagar North on the Delhi–Ghaziabad–Meerut RRTS corridor will further benefit the commuters. 

The stretch to be launched today contains three stations- Murad Nagar, Modi Nagar South and Modi Nagar North."With the inauguration of this additional 17-km section, Namo Bharat services will be seamlessly available on 34 km of the Delhi-Meerut RRTS corridor, incorporating eight stations from Sahibabad to Modinagar North," the National Capital Region Transport Corporation (NCRTC) said ahead of the inauguration. The Delhi-Ghaziabad-Meerut RRTS corridor, stretching over 82 km, is expected to shrink travel time between Delhi and Meerut to less than an hour. 

 

 

(With Agency Inputs) 

Published March 6th, 2024 at 09:43 IST

