Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated January 13th, 2024 at 19:54 IST

‘Said Owaisi, Not OBC’: Ramdev Clarifies Controversial Video, Denies Insulting the Community

Ramdev stated, "I never gave any statement on OBC. I said ‘Owaisi’ and not ‘OBC’. His (Owaisi’s) predecessors were anti-nationals. I don’t take him seriously."

Isha Bhandari
Ramdev
File photo of Baba Ramdev. | Image:PTI
  • Listen to this article
  • 1 min read
Advertisement

New Delhi: Yoga guru Ramdev found himself at the center of a controversy after a video went viral in which he appeared to make remarks about OBCs. In response, Ramdev clarified that his statement was not directed at the OBC community but specifically aimed at AIMIM leader Asaduddin Owaisi.

Addressing the issue, Ramdev stated, "I never gave any statement on OBC. I said ‘Owaisi’ and not ‘OBC’. His (Owaisi’s) predecessors were anti-nationals. I don’t take him seriously." 

Advertisement

He emphasized that his original comments had been misheard and that he did not intend to insult any community.

The video, in which Ramdev asserts his Brahmin identity and mentions being an "Agnihotri Brahmin," was widely shared on social media, leading to the trending hashtag 'boycottpatanjali.' 

Advertisement

Critics accused him of insulting the backward community, prompting questions about potential consequences for his statements.

Congress Reacts 

Internet users, including Congress social media handles, expressed their displeasure and questioned the lack of action against Ramdev. 

A post on X (formerly Twitter) from a Congress social media coordinator addressed Prime Minister Narendra Modi, stating, "Why isn't Fraud Ramdev arrested yet for insulting the OBC community?"

Advertisement

Published January 13th, 2024 at 19:54 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Ananya Panday

Ananya At PFW

4 hours ago
Amyra Dastur

Amyra Learns Dance

4 hours ago
Divyanka Tripathi

Divyanka's Breezy Look

7 hours ago
Alia Bhatt

Alia's No Makeup Look

7 hours ago
Rashii Khanna-Vaani Kapoor

Raashii-Vaani Twin

8 hours ago
Vivek Dahiya

Vivek Sets Fitness Goals

10 hours ago
Karishma Tanna

Karishma In Athleisure

10 hours ago
Shantanu Maheshwari

Shantanu's Casual Look

10 hours ago
President Droupadi Murmu

Droupadi Murmu

14 hours ago
#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

a day ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

a day ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

a day ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

a day ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

a day ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

a day ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

2 days ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

2 days ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

2 days ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Dil Hi Toh Hai Actress Asmita Sood Marries Boyfriend Siddh Mehta In Goa

    Entertainment3 hours ago

  2. Shahid Kapoor's Humourous Reply To Netizen Asking About Farzi 2

    Entertainment3 hours ago

  3. Prabhas, Disha To Shoot Romantic Song For Kalki 2898 AD In Europe?

    Entertainment3 hours ago

  4. Israel's PM Netanyahu Rejects Ceasefire Proposal

    World3 hours ago

  5. The Raja Saab Producer Teases Prabhas Starrer Will Be A 'Visual Wonder'

    Entertainment4 hours ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement