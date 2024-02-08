‘Said Owaisi, Not OBC’: Ramdev Clarifies Controversial Video, Denies Insulting the Community

Advertisement

New Delhi: Yoga guru Ramdev found himself at the center of a controversy after a video went viral in which he appeared to make remarks about OBCs. In response, Ramdev clarified that his statement was not directed at the OBC community but specifically aimed at AIMIM leader Asaduddin Owaisi.

Addressing the issue, Ramdev stated, "I never gave any statement on OBC. I said ‘Owaisi’ and not ‘OBC’. His (Owaisi’s) predecessors were anti-nationals. I don’t take him seriously."

He emphasized that his original comments had been misheard and that he did not intend to insult any community.

The video, in which Ramdev asserts his Brahmin identity and mentions being an "Agnihotri Brahmin," was widely shared on social media, leading to the trending hashtag 'boycottpatanjali.'

Critics accused him of insulting the backward community, prompting questions about potential consequences for his statements.

Congress Reacts

Internet users, including Congress social media handles, expressed their displeasure and questioned the lack of action against Ramdev.

A post on X (formerly Twitter) from a Congress social media coordinator addressed Prime Minister Narendra Modi, stating, "Why isn't Fraud Ramdev arrested yet for insulting the OBC community?"