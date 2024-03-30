Advertisement

New Delhi: Indian shuttler Saina Nehwal on Saturday, March 30, slammed the Congress party for its leaders remark suggesting women should be restricted to kitchen. Calling the remarks of Congress leader Shamanur Shivashankarappa "sexist", Saina said that such comments are upsetting for women of the country when they are aspiring to leave their mark in every field.

Reacting to the Congress leader's comment on Gayatri Siddeshwara, Saina Nehwal said that he has insulted the women of the country. "Women should be restricted to the kitchen – this is what a top Karnataka leader Shamanur Shivashankarappa ji has said. The sexist jibe at @bjp4india candidate from Davanagere, Gayatri Siddeshwara ji is least expected from a party that says Ladki Hoon Lad Sakti Hoon," said Nehwal in a post on X.

The 34-year-old Nehwal, who had won the bronze medal during the 2012 London Olympics, said such misogynistic remarks were upsetting when women in the country are aspiring to leave their mark in every field. "When I won medals for Bharat on the play field what would Congress party have preferred, I should have done? Why say like that when all the girls and women dream of achieving big in any field."

"On one hand we are doing Nari Shakti ko Vandan. The Women’s Reservation Bill has been passed under leadership of our PM Modi sir and on the other hand Nari Shakti ka apman & misogynistic people…really upsetting,” wrote Nehwal.

Here's what Congress Leader Shivashankarappa said

Congress leader Shamanur Shivashankarappa, a 92-year-old sitting MLA from Davangere South, had said that Gayatri Siddeshwara belongs to the Kitchen. Gayatri Siddeshwara is the BJP candidate from the Davangere constituency and is wife of former Union Minister and incumbent MP Siddeshwara GM.

"She (Gayathri) does not even know how to speak properly. She is fit to cook food at home," said Shivashankarappa while addressing Congress party workers at Bunts Bhavan in the district recently.