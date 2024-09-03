Published 15:01 IST, September 3rd 2024
Saini Slams Cong's 'Haryana Maange Hisab' Campaign, Says BJP Govt Gives Account of Work to People
Nayab Singh Saini took a dig at the Congress over its 'Haryana Maange Hisab' campaign, saying the BJP government gives an account of its works to the people
- India News
- 3 min read
Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Nayab Singh Saini took a dig at the Congress over its 'Haryana Maange Hisab' campaign, saying the BJP government gives an account of its works to the people | Image: PTI
- Listen to this article
- 3 min read
Advertisement
15:01 IST, September 3rd 2024