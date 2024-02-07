Advertisement

Indore: A 53-year-old saint at Indore in Madhya Pradesh, has been sentenced to 20 years of rigorous imprisonment by a sessions court for committing unnatural sex with a nine-year-old minor boy. The court also imposed a fine of Rs 2000 on the convicted saint.

District Prosecution Officer Sanjeev Srivastava stated that Paramtma Das (53) was found guilty under Section 5M/6 of the POCSO Act during the hearing on Wednesday (January 31). The incident occurred on November 9, 2022, during a Prasad distribution program at a temple. The minor boy, who went to take Prasad, hurried back home and shared the distressing experience with his mother.

The DPO said, “The minor was standing outside the temple and in the meantime the accused arrived and took him to a room on the first floor of the temple. the accused locked the room from inside, he strangled the boy and started doing dirty acts with him. The boy somehow managed to escape from there and narrated the story to his mother and maternal uncle.”

The mother reached Chhatripura Police Station along with the minor and lodged a complaint. A case was registered under IPC Section 377, 5M/6 POSCO Act. The court also ordered to provide Rs 1 lakh as compensation to the victim under the Victim Compensation Scheme that would be provided by the state government.

(with inputs from ANI)