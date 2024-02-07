Updated January 29th, 2024 at 20:59 IST
Sakat Chauth 2024: City-wise Moonrise Time
Sankashti Chaturthi or Sakat Chauth occurs on the fourth day of the waning phase (Krishna Paksha) of the Hindu month of Magh.
Sakat Chauth 2024: Sakat Chauth is a widely celebrated festival across the country. Mostly observed by women devotees, they observe a fast to seek the blessings of Lord Ganesha for the health and prosperity of their families and children. In the evening, they break their fast by offering Arghya to the Moon.
- New Delhi- 09:11 PM
- Mumbai- 09:33 PM
- Noida- 09:10 PM
- Meerut- 09:08 PM
- Jammu- 09:18 PM
- Chandigarh- 09:11 PM
- Dehradun- 09:06 PM
- Jaipur- 09:17 PM
- Pune- 09:29 PM
- Surat- 09:32 PM
- Kanpur- 08:59 PM
- Udaipur- 09:27 PM
- Chennai- 09:05 PM
- Ahmedabad- 09:32 PM
- Hyderabad- 09:11 PM
- Kolkata- 08:37 PM
Sakat Chauth 2024: Puja Vidhi
"Fill a silver glass or container with water, and add raw cow's milk, rice grains (akshat), and white flowers to it. After that, meditate on Lord Chandra (the moon) and offer him arghya (a ritualistic offering). Along with this, present the prasad (offering) that has been prepared. While offering arghya to the moon, chant the following mantra:
गगनार्णवमाणिक्य चन्द्र दाक्षायणीपते।
गृहाणार्घ्यं मया दत्तं गणेशप्रतिरूपक॥
