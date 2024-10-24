Published 07:09 IST, October 24th 2024
Salman Khan Threat Message: Mumbai Cops Arrest Vegetable Seller From Jamshedpur
Mumbai Police investigating the Salman Khan threat message case have arrested a man from Jamshedpur, officials said on Wednesday
- India News
- 1 min read
Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Mumbai Police investigating the Salman Khan threat message case have arrested a man from Jamshedpur, officials said on Wednesday | Image: PTI
