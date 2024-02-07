Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Updated February 3rd, 2024 at 16:59 IST

Samajwadi Party Leader Arrested for Rape, Abortion of Woman; Wife Absconding

Samajwadi Party leader Javed Ahmed has been apprehended by the police following allegations of rape and abortion made by a woman, as per officials.

Digital Desk
delhi police
Samajwadi Party leader arrested for rape, abortion of woman; wife absconding | Image:PTI
Pratapgarh: Samajwadi Party leader Javed Ahmed has been apprehended by the police following allegations of rape and abortion made by a woman, as per officials on Saturday. His wife, also implicated in the case, is currently evading arrest.

According to Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) (East) Durgesh Kumar Singh, the complainant, in her submission to the Patti Police Station, claimed that she befriended Javed Ahmed, who is not only an SP leader but also a zila panchayat member, through Facebook. 

The woman alleged that their interaction escalated from phone conversations to a romantic relationship. She further stated that Ahmed, under the pretext of marriage, engaged in physical relations with her. When she became pregnant, he purportedly arranged for the abortion with the assistance of his wife Salma Begum.

The complainant reported being threatened by the accused when she confronted him about marriage, according to the ASP. Acting on the woman's complaint, the police registered a case against Ahmed and his wife. Subsequently, Ahmed was arrested on Friday evening and remanded to jail on Saturday.

The charges against the accused include Sections 366 (kidnapping, abducting, or inducing a woman to compel her marriage), 376 (punishment for rape), 313 (causing miscarriage without a woman's consent), 504 (intentional insult with intent to provoke a breach of the peace), 506 (punishment for criminal intimidation), and 120B (punishment for criminal conspiracy) of the Indian Penal Code.

Published February 3rd, 2024 at 16:59 IST

