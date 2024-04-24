Samajwadi Party's Afzal Ansari Questions Mukhtar's Viscera Report, Demands Post Mortem in AIIMS

Advertisement

New Delhi: A day after convicted gangster Mukhtar Ansari's Viscera report claimed that no traces of poison was found in the body of the deceased, his brother and Samajwadi party leader Afzal Ansari has raised questions on post mortem and viscera examination of Ansari. He also demanded that postmortem of Mukhtar Ansari must be conducted by doctors from AIIMS.

Mukhtar Ansari died on March 28 at Rani Durgawati Medical College after being admitted there from Banda jail when his health deteriorated. He was laid to rest in Ghazipur amid a blanket of heavy security. Ansari had been behind bars in Uttar Pradesh and Punjab since 2005 and had over 60 criminal cases against him. A post-mortem confirmed that he died of cardiac arrest.

Later, on April 23, viscera analysis confirmed that no poison was found during the forensic examination. Viscera is a type of medical examination report which involves the analysis of bodily fluids and tissues from a deceased individual. The examination helps in assessing the cause of death or to detect the presence of any substances, such as drugs or poisons, in the deceased person's body.

On this, Afzal Ansari said that the family would only be satisfied if the postmortem of Mukhtar Ansari is conducted by AIIMS doctor. He questioned why is the demand not being accepted by the government. "Who did the postmortem and viscera? Who filed the FIR of the incident and who is probing it? The doctor was shaking when I went, he could not even give me his phone number and when I asked him, then he said that he was restricted. If the doctor of AIIMS doctor does the postmortem then I will be satisfied, but what's the reason to not accept this demand? For poison examination, if nail and hair are examined, then it gets apparent whether the person died due to poison or some other reason..." said Afzal Ansari.

#WATCH | Ghazipur, UP: On Mukhtar Ansari's viscera report, Samajwadi Party leader Afzal Ansari says, "Who did the postmortem and viscera? Who filed the FIR of the incident and who is probing it?...The doctor was shaking when I went, he could not even give me his phone number and… pic.twitter.com/Gxi1gp7maN — ANI (@ANI)

Earlier, Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav had also visited the family of Mukhtar Ansari at his home in Ghazipur. He met the family members and he hoped the truth of Ansari's death will come out and the family will get justice.

"It's shocking that Mukhtar Ansari himself made apprehensions that he is being given poison (in jail)... I hope the government will bring truth (of death) before us and the family will get justice," Yadav told reporters after meeting Ansari's family. He also attacked the BJP saying that the Indian government is accused of getting people killed in another country.

