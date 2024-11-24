Samajwadi Party Will Not Return To Power Till 2047: UP Deputy CM Keshav Prasad Maurya

Lucknow: Taking a dig at the Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav over its dismal performance in the assembly bypolls, Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya on Sunday said that the opposition party is not expected to come to power in Uttar Pradesh till 2047.

Referring to the Samajwadi Party's PDA (Pichhda, Dalit, Alpsankhyak) formula, Maurya, in a post on X, said, "The SP's fake PDA (Parivar Development Agency) collapsed in the by-elections. Those who claimed (victory) in nine seats are now unable to tell the count."

‘SP Misled Dalits, Backward Classes’

He accused the opposition party of "misleading the Backwards and Dalits by allying with the BSP in the 2019 Lok Sabha polls and the Congress in 2024.

BJP Routs SP In UP Bypolls

The BJP won six of the nine assembly seats while its ally RLD won one, with the opposition Samajwadi Party winning the remaining two.

"But the public rejected the SP outright," the senior BJP leader said.

"Forget about 2027, wait till 2047 Akhilesh ji. Even then there is no hope of SP coming to power," he said.

SP chief Akhilesh Yadav had claimed during the by-election campaign that his party would win all the nine assembly seats and the BJP would be wiped out from Uttar Pradesh in 2027.

About the SP's victory in Karhal and Sisamau seats, Deputy CM claimed that these strongholds of the party will also fall, and the "lotus of the BJP's good governance will bloom".

"We will repeat 2017 in 2027, and once again write a new chapter with the target of crossing 300. If we are together, we are safe! Under the leadership of Modi ji, the country is safe, development is also safe," he said.