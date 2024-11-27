Published 20:10 IST, November 27th 2024
Sambhal Administration Suspends Internet Service For 48 Hours Ahead of Friday's 'Jumme Ki Namaaz'
The Sambhal administration has ordered the suspension of internet service for 48 hours in view of Friday's 'Jumme Ki Namaaz' and Chandausi Court hearing.
Reported by: Digital Desk
Internet suspended in Sambhal for the next 48 hours | Image: PTI
Sambhal: The Sambhal administration in Uttar Pradesh has ordered the suspension of internet service for the next 48 hours in view of the recent violence and tension in the district over an ASI survey of a mosque. According to the Sambhal Administration, the decision to suspend the internet service was due to Friday's ‘Jumme ki Namaaz’ and the scheduled hearing in the Chandausi court.
20:10 IST, November 27th 2024