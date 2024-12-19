Sambhal Power Theft: SP MP Threatens Officials During Inspection, Faces Legal Action

A team from the State Electricity Department, accompanied by security forces, inspected the residence of Samajwadi Party MP from Sambhal, Zia ur Rehman Barq | Image: ANI

Sambhal: A team from the State Electricity Department, accompanied by security forces, inspected the residence of Samajwadi Party MP from Sambhal, Zia ur Rehman Barq, on Thursday, as part of ongoing raids to address alleged irregularities in electricity usage in the area.

Sambhal Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM) Vandana Mishra clarified that the inspection was a routine measure against electricity theft. “This is part of our regular drive. There were inputs suggesting non-compliance with electricity connection protocols and standard operating procedures (SOPs), prompting this inspection,” she stated.

Santosh Tripathi, the Sub-Divisional Officer (SDO) of Sambhal, explained that the team was assessing the electrical load at the residence. He noted that several rooms on the first and second floors were locked, potentially requiring further examination.

SP MP threatens officials during inspection

The authorities have vowed to take strict legal action in the theft case. Meanwhile, a team of electricity department officials inspecting the electricity meter at the residence of the SP MP has reportedly been threatened. In this matter as well, Sambhal police will register a separate FIR.

The investigation follows reports of suspected violations of electricity usage regulations at Barq’s residence, raising questions about adherence to prescribed SOPs. The team was observed conducting meter readings and verifying the load of air conditioners, fans, and other electrical appliances.

Heavy police deployment during inspection

Heavy police deployment was witnessed during the inspection. Additional Superintendent of Police (North), Sambhal, Shrish Chandra, confirmed that the electricity department had sought police assistance. “We have provided adequate force to ensure smooth operations. The police are on-site to handle any challenges that may arise,” Chandra said.