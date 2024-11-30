Sambhal Violence: Prohibitory Orders Issued Till Dec 10, Internet Services Restored | Latest Update

Sambhal: Days after stone pelting and violence at the Shahi Jama Masjid in Uttar Pradesh's Sambhal district over survey, security in the area has been heightened and Supreme Court has said that no action will be taken unless the plea is list in the High Court. Read to know the latest update in the Sambhal Violence case…

Sambhal Violence: Prohibitory Orders Issued Till Dec 10

Dr Rajender Pensiya. the District Magistrate (DM) of Sambhal has issued a prohibitory order imposing Section 163 of the Bhartiya Nyay Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS) till December 10, 2024 in the district. Under this section, a gathering of five or more people without prior permission is prohibited.

Internet Services Restored in Sambhal

The situation in Sambhal has been quite tense for the past days with heightened security across the district, to ensure peace and no violence among the locals. In an attempt to bring back normalcy, the district administration has restored internet services in the area since Friday afternoon and the Friday prayers were also held at the Shahi Jama Masjid. However, prohibitory orders remain in place till the 10th of the next month.

‘No Further Action Till Shahi Idgah Committee Moves HC’: Supreme Court

The Supreme Court on Friday (November 29) ordered the trial court in Uttar Pradesh's Sambhal to not proceed with the case against the Sambhal Jama Masjid till the Shahi Idgah committee of the mosque moves the High Court, ANI reported. A bench comprising Chief Justice Sanjiv Khanna and Sanjay Kumar ordered the Allahabad High Court to take up the plea of the Muslim side within three working days of its filing.

"We hope and trust that the trial court will not proceed with the matter till the high court takes up and passes any order in the matter," it said. "Peace and harmony must be maintained," the bench told the UP administration. The top court further asked the Sambhal trial court not to open any report, which may be filed before it, till the high court takes up the matter and passes an order on the plea of the Muslim side.

The bench advised the Muslim side to move the high court against the impugned order of the district court, which has kept the matter pending and ordered its listing in the week which will commence on January 6.

What is Happening in Sambhal, Why is the UP District Witnessing Violence?

Tensions brewed in Uttar Pradesh's Sambhal since November 19 when the court-ordered survey of the Shahi Jama Masjid was carried out following claims that a Harihar temple previously stood at the site.

On November 24, protesters gathered near the mosque and clashed with security personnel, leading to stone pelting and arson. Four people died and several others were injured in the violence.