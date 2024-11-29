Anti-Riots Squad Deployed in Sambhal Ahead of Friday Prayers, SC Hearing Over Mosque Survey

Sambhal: Authorities in Sambhal stepped up the security across the district ahead of the Friday prayers on November 29, while a likely submission of the report on the survey of the Shahi Jama Masjid here by the court-appointed ASI team following claims that a temple once stood at the spot.

Aunjaneya Kumar Singh, the Divisional Commissioner of Moradabad, said that these security measures have been reinforced at sensitive religious sites in the area and around the court in Chandausi.

Meanwhile, Gopal Sharma, the lawyer for the Hindu side, said that the court commissioner is expected to submit the findings from the survey conducted on the disputed site.

"Our further action will be determined after the survey report is reviewed," Sharma said.

Furthermore, Shakeel Ahmed Warsi, the lawyer representing the Muslim side asserted that they are fully prepared to present their case.

"We have all the necessary evidence, and we will first request a copy of the survey report before strongly presenting our side in court," Warsi stated.

Tension escalated in Sambhal on November 19 after the court-ordered survey of the Shahi Jama Masjid was carried out following claims that a 'Harihar temple' previously stood at the site. However, violence erupted on November 24 as protesters gathered near the mosque and clashed with security personnel, leading to stone pelting and arson. Four people died and scores of others were injured in the violence.

The situation remains tense, and local authorities are closely monitoring the developments to maintain peace and order.

Sambhal Mosque Dispute Reaches SC, Masjid Committee Seeks Stay on Survey Order

The Sambhal Masjid dispute has reached the Supreme Court as the Shahi Masjid committee knocked the doors of the Top Court filing a petition. The mosque committee has reportedly filed a petition challenging the ASI survey order of the mosque issued by a lower court. The committee, in its petition, has demanded an immediate stay on the decision of the lower court.

As per reports, a bench led by Chief Justice of India (CJI), Sanjiv Khanna will hear the case on Friday. According to the information, the Shahi Masjid Committee moved the Apex court challenging the November 19 order of a Sambhal court for the survey of the mosque, which led to widespread unrest resulting in violence in the area.

A bench led by Justice Sanjiv Khanna will hear the petition of the Committee of Management of the Jama Masjid in Sambhal on November 29. The committee approached the top court to challenge the district court verdict on an urgent basis.