Published 16:24 IST, September 20th 2024
'Samples Adulterated': Tirupati Temple Trust to Take Legal Action Over Laddoo Adulteration Row
Rao further revealed that the samples tested were "highly adulterated," adding that the Trust would take legal measures in response.
- India News
Reported by: Digital Desk
Rao further revealed that the samples tested were "highly adulterated," adding that the Trust would take legal measures in response.
