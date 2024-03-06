×

Updated March 6th, 2024 at 16:22 IST

'Sanatan Dharma' Row: Madras HC Raps Udhayanidhi, A Raja, But Dismisses Plea Against Them

The Madras High Court on Wednesday dismissed petitions seeking quo warranto writs against Tamil Nadu minister Udhayanidhi Stalin, A Raja and Sekar Babu.

Reported by: Ronit Singh
'Sanatan Dharma' Row: Madra HC Raps Udhayanidhi, A Raja, But Dismisses Plea Against Them | Image:A Raja and Udhayanidhi Stalin
'Sanatan Dharma' Row: Madra HC Raps Udhayanidhi, A Raja, But Dismisses Plea Against Them | Image:A Raja and Udhayanidhi Stalin
  • 2 min read
Chennai: The Madras High Court on Wednesday dismissed petitions seeking quo warranto writs against Tamil Nadu minister Udhayanidhi Stalin, A Raja and Sekar Babu, holding public office, over their ‘derogatory’ comments on Sanatan Dharma. 

Last year, Chief Minister MK Stalin's son and DMK leader Udhayanidhi and A Raja sparked nationwide outrage following their controversial remarks about ‘eradicating Sanatan Dharma.’ The DMK leader even compared Sanatan Dharma with diseases like dengue and malaria. 

The high court observed that Stalin's and other leaders' remarks were "wrong", but noted that they had not been convicted by any court yet and dismissed the petition.

"Equating Sanatana Dharma to HIV, malaria, and dengue is against constitutional principles and amounts to spreading misinformation and is against constitutional principles and amounts to spreading misinformation," the High Court said.

"Divisive comments should not be made by someone holding a constitutional post. Those holding constitutional positions can only propound one principle which is the principle of constitutionalism," the High Court observed.

"The writ petition of Quo Warranto cannot be issued as no action has been taken against Stalin under the law that can lead to his disqualification," the court observed.

DMK Leaders' Divisive Remarks

In September last year, Udhayanidhi triggered row after he compared Sanatana dharma with "dengue" and "malaria" and said that it should not just be opposed, but "eradicated".

"Few things cannot be opposed, that should be abolished only. We can't oppose dengue, mosquitoes, malaria or corona. We have to eradicate this. That's how we have to eradicate Sanatana," he had said.

Further, DMK MP A Raja in September 2023 said that 'Sanatana Dharma' should be compared to diseases carrying social stigma such as HIV and leprosy.

Backing Udhayanidhi's remark, he even that his party colleague's comments on 'Sanatana Dharma' were "soft".

"Sanatana and Vishwakarma Yojana are not different, they are the same. Udhayanidhi Stalin was soft in comparing and claiming that it should be eradicated like malaria and dengue," A Raja said at a public event.

"So, we need to see this as a disease ridden with social plights like HIV and leprosy," the DMK MP said.

Published March 6th, 2024 at 16:22 IST

