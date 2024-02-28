Advertisement

North 24 Parganas: Sandeshkhali continues to be a boiling point with locals and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) urging the Mamata Banerjee government for Shahjahan Sheikh's arrest. Sheikh, the Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader, who is accused of sexual assault against women and forcefully grabbing land of people in the violence-hit area continues to be on the run. This comes as Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman also took a dig into the matter and said that the West Bengal government is fully apprised of the whereabouts of absconding TMC leader Shajahan Sheikh and urged for his immediate arrest.

This comes as the Calcutta High Court earlier on Monday directed officials to arrest Sheikh. Sheikh's aides are being arrested and the Bengal govt has claimed that the TMC leader will be arrested within 7 days.

Here are all the latest updates from Sandeshkhali:

‘Mamata Bites Dust Again’: BJP to Stage Sit-in-Dharna From Today

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will be staging a sit-in dharna for two days, i.e. on Feb 28 and 29. Earlier the Kolkata Police barred the party from staging the dharna. However, the party moved to Calcutta HC and the court then overruled Kolkata Police’s order barring the state's BJP from holding dharna against the sexual exploitation, landgrab, intimidation, and violence perpetrated by TMC leader Sheikh Shahjahan in Sandeshkhali.

As per a post shared by BJP leader Amit Malviya, the dharna will be held at the Mahatma Gandhi statue at the Maidan.

However, the HC has directed the party to a few conditions that have to be followed. This includes litigants taking care that examinees don't face problems, dharna to be held within 150 people, and the use of mics is prohibited.

'My body shakes as I speak about Sandeshkhali': Sitharaman

On Tuesday, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said that the 'poor law and order situation and corruption' in West Bengal under the current Trinamool Congress government is making the state 'stand out among other states.'

Speaking at a cultural programme organised by Khola Hawa in Kolkata, she said, "It is corruption, poor law and order and extortion that are making the state stand out under TMC's rule. My body shakes when I talk about Sandeshkhali and its crimes. The administration is not arresting the culprit."

"I remember how they raised questions in the Parliament over the Manipur issue, but what is happening in Sandeshkhali?" she added.

ISF’s Naushad Siddique Released 8hrs After His Arrest in Kolkata

Nearly eight hours after his arrest, the lone India Secular Front (ISF) leader Naushad Siddique was released by the Kolkata Police on Tuesday evening, as per media reports.

Siddique was arrested on Tuesday morning as he tried to visit the trouble-ridden Sandeshkhali. Coming out of the police headquarters at Lalbazar in Kolkata, he threatened to drag the city police authorities to court on charges of illegal arrest.

He said, "The police’s action was against my right to free movement, which is guaranteed by the Indian Constitution. I will move court against those police officials who prevented me from reaching Sandeshkhali. I will make them understand that the democratic rights of a free citizen and a responsible Opposition leader cannot be trampled in such a manner."

