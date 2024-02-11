Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Updated February 11th, 2024 at 14:42 IST

Sandeshkhali: Bengal BJP Protests Against TMC Leaders, Alleges Them of Harassment and Torture

The protestors alleged that local TMC leaders of Sandeshkhali in North 24 Parganas district had harassed and tortured women in the area for a long.

Tanisha Rajput
BJP Mahila Morcha Sandeshkhali
BJP Mahila Morcha Sandeshkhali | Image:ANI
Kolkata: Activists of Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) Mahila Morcha in West Bengal on Sunday staged protests in front of various police stations, alleging harassment and torture of women by Trinamool Congress leaders in Sandeshkhali.\

News agency PTI reported that women workers of the saffron party first demonstrated in front of the office of the deputy commissioner (north) in Amherst Street, and then at the Shyampukur Police Station.

The protestors alleged that local TMC leaders of Sandeshkhali in North 24 Parganas district had harassed and tortured women in the area for long.

Women in Sandeshkhali have also held protests in the last few days, alleging that local TMC leader Sheikh Shajahan and his "gang" captured swathes of land by force, other than sexually harassing them.

They demanded the arrest of TMC leader who has been absconding since last month after a team of the Enforcement Directorate (ED) went to raid his house in an alleged ration scam was attacked by a mob.

This comes as the police arrested Uttam Sardar, another Trinamool Congress leader in the region, shortly after he was suspended from the party on Saturday.

Governor CV Ananda Bose said that the present situation in Sandeshkhali is the "worst that could happen in a civilised society" and called upon the state government to take effective action.

Published February 11th, 2024 at 14:39 IST

