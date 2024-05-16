Advertisement

Kolkata: BJP leader and lawyer Priyanka Tibrewal on Thursday told the Calcutta High Court that the women in Sandeshkhali were being forced to withdraw rape complaints filed by them.

She alleged that "horrific scenes" have returned to Sandeshkhali and women aren't sleeping at night as police enter their homes at night. She claimed that women were hiding in the fields and not living in their homes.

Tibrewal also claimed that one of the rape victim's hands were tied and she was thrown in the pond on Wednesday.

Meanwhile a government advocate countered her saying, “Milords, the truth is she (Tibrewal) is creating all sorts of problems in Sandeshkhali”

The bench led by Chief Justice TS Sivagnanam refused to grant urgent hearing to Tibrewal.

The chief Justice directed Tibrewal to report her concerns to the probe agency not with the court.

The CJ said,” We aren't investigating agency. The matter is being probed by the CBI please go and report all this to the probe agency not with us. Sorry.”

Tibrewal had on Wednesday posted a video on X, alleging the TMC goons were threatening the people to prove that the main accused in the case, Shahjahan is innocent.

Along with the video, She wrote, “Today I visited Sandeshkhali, where TMC goons are threatening the people to prove Sk. Shahjahan is innocent. One woman named Anwesha Mondal, told me about the atrocities of Dilip Mallickw who few days ago abducted a woman,

Following this complaint, today evening, TMC goons abducted her threw her tied beside a pond and left her to die. WE took her to the Police Station(sic).”

