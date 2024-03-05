Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee-led government in West Bengal has moved the Supreme Court, challenging the Calcutta HC order on transfer of probe to the CBI. | Image: PTI

Kolkata: Just hours after the Calcutta High Court on Tuesday transferred the investigation into the attack on the Enforcement Directorate (ED) officials in West Bengal's Sandeshkhali region to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee-led government in the state moved the Supreme Court, challenging the Calcutta HC order on the transfer of probe, Republic has learnt.

The attack which took place in the violence-torn region of Sandeshkhali was allegedly masterminded by ration-scam accused and suspended Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader Shahjahan Sheikh. Subsequently, a probe into the attack on ED officials was launched against jailed party leader Shahjahan Sheikh.

Following the court’s order, the state will have to handover the custody of Shahjahan Sheikh to the CBI, along with crucial documents related to the case, reports suggest. Shahjahan Sheikh was arrested and suspended from the Trinamool Congress last week.

The Division Bench of Chief Justice TS Sivagnanam and Justice Hiranmay Bhattacharya also stated that the CBI will take over the case related to the attack on ED officers in Sandeshkhali on January 5.

Following his arrest, the Calcutta High Court had stated that the court had “no sympathy” for the Trinamool leader, thus asking his lawyers to appear before it on March 4, when a suo motu motion on alleged sexual atrocities and land grabbing at Sandeshkhali will be heard.

Earlier, during the hearing on Monday, the lawyers appearing for central agencies said the state police acted in collusion with the accused and the matter needed to be transferred to the CBI. However, Additional Solicitor General SV Raju told the court that the state police did not do anything and mischievously arrested him in specific matters to defeat the investigation.





