Sandeshkhali LIVE: NCST Team to Visit Violence-Hit Area Tomorrow

North 24 Parganas: Amid the ongoing unrest in West Bengal's Sandeshkhali, the National Commission for Scheduled Tribes (NCST) team will be visiting the violence-hit area on Thursday. The team is expected to reach tomorrow morning. This comes as Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa took a swipe at West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and her party Trinamool Congress, saying that Sandeskhali will be a ‘downfall' for both. "The condition of Bengal is very bad, the journalist there who are trying to show the reality are also being arrested. The incident that happened in Sandeshkhali, one cannot even imagine about it." He added that Trinamool may try all it wants but people won't remain silent.

NCST Team to visit:

The tribal commission team is all set to visit the violence-hit area tomorrow morning. This is the team's second visit to Sandeshkhali. Earlier, the team led by panel's Chairman Arun Halder, spoke to the residents and witnesses of the area over alleged atrocities on locals by TMC MPs.

'Such Atrocities on Women': Assam CM Himanta Takes a Swipe at Mamata

While talking about the current situation of Sandeshkhali, Assam CM said, "Such atrocity on women. It was all in the knowledge of the state government. A syndicate was going on there. This has come out before the country. I believe that the law will take its course."

Mamata is Trying to Save Her 'Political' Reputation: Ravi Shankar Prasad

Senior BJP leader Ravi Shankar Prasad on Wednesday said Bengal CM Mamata is risking the honour of women in the state to save her 'political reputation.'

On INDIA Alliance over Sandeskhali, BJP MP Ravi Shankar Prasad says, “For votes. Women were raped there, still they (INDIA Alliance leaders) are silent. This is their level regarding women and respect for women.”

"Sandeskhali issue is serious...What is emerging about the blatant assault, humiliating treatment and sexual assault of women is a shame on our society and democracy. Mamata Banerjee is still defending it. Why?...One journalist was also arrested. What does Mamata Banerjee want to hide, and why? To save her political reputation, a woman CM is risking the honour of women. Why Where has her conscience died?” he added.

Rahul Gandhi is Silent: BJP Slams Opposition for Staying Mum

Furthermore, the senior BJP leader questioned Congress MP Rahul Gandhi on remaining 'silent' on the matter.

"Why are the parties silent? I heard that a woman leader of the CPI(M) visited the area but the CPI(M) has not opposed it (the incident), it has not made a public comment. Rahul Gandhi is silent."

Ravi Shankar prasad Slams Mamata Over Arrest of R Bangla Reporter

Fourth Pillar of Democracy Under Attack Under Mamata's Leadership: Kaushal Kishore

On the Sandeshkhali violence, Union Minister Kaushal Kishore said, "Mamata Banerjee simply wants to divert people’s attention from the Sandeshkhali incident to issues like those who are wearing turban are Khalistanis as per BJP, this sort of statement is utterly false."

He added, "They are not saying anything about the particular incident but the journalists who are covering the matter in the state and showing the reality have been attacked and put behind the bar. This shows how the fourth pillar of democracy has come under attack under her leadership…."

