English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated February 21st, 2024 at 14:09 IST

Sandeshkhali LIVE: NCST Team to Visit Violence-Hit Area Tomorrow

The National Commission for Scheduled Tribes (NCST) team will be visiting Sandeshkhali tomorrow. Stay tuned for all the latest updates in the Sandeshkhali case.

Digital Desk
Sandeshkhali
Violence in Sandeshkhali | Image:Sandeshkhali
  • Listen to this article
  • 3 min read
Advertisement

North 24 Parganas: Amid the ongoing unrest in West Bengal's Sandeshkhali, the National Commission for Scheduled Tribes (NCST) team will be visiting the violence-hit area on Thursday. The team is expected to reach tomorrow morning. This comes as Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa took a swipe at West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and her party Trinamool Congress, saying that Sandeskhali will be a ‘downfall' for both. "The condition of Bengal is very bad, the journalist there who are trying to show the reality are also being arrested. The incident that happened in Sandeshkhali, one cannot even imagine about it." He added that Trinamool may try all it wants but people won't remain silent.

Stay tuned with Republic for all the latest updates:

NCST Team to visit: 

The tribal commission team is all set to visit the violence-hit area tomorrow morning. This is the team's second visit to Sandeshkhali. Earlier, the team led by panel's Chairman Arun Halder, spoke to the residents and witnesses of the area over alleged atrocities on locals by TMC MPs.

Advertisement

'Such Atrocities on Women': Assam CM Himanta Takes a Swipe at Mamata

While talking about the current situation of Sandeshkhali, Assam CM said, "Such atrocity on women. It was all in the knowledge of the state government. A syndicate was going on there. This has come out before the country. I believe that the law will take its course."

Advertisement

Mamata is Trying to Save Her 'Political' Reputation: Ravi Shankar Prasad 

Senior BJP leader Ravi Shankar Prasad on Wednesday said Bengal CM Mamata is risking the honour of women in the state to save her 'political reputation.'

Advertisement

On INDIA Alliance over Sandeskhali, BJP MP Ravi Shankar Prasad says, “For votes. Women were raped there, still they (INDIA Alliance leaders) are silent. This is their level regarding women and respect for women.”

"Sandeskhali issue is serious...What is emerging about the blatant assault, humiliating treatment and sexual assault of women is a shame on our society and democracy. Mamata Banerjee is still defending it. Why?...One journalist was also arrested. What does Mamata Banerjee want to hide, and why? To save her political reputation, a woman CM is risking the honour of women. Why Where has her conscience died?” he added.

Advertisement

Rahul Gandhi is Silent: BJP Slams Opposition for Staying Mum  

Furthermore, the senior BJP leader questioned Congress MP Rahul Gandhi on remaining 'silent' on the matter.

Advertisement

"Why are the parties silent? I heard that a woman leader of the CPI(M) visited the area but the CPI(M) has not opposed it (the incident), it has not made a public comment. Rahul Gandhi is silent."

Ravi Shankar prasad Slams Mamata Over Arrest of R Bangla Reporter

Fourth Pillar of Democracy Under Attack Under Mamata's Leadership: Kaushal Kishore

On the Sandeshkhali violence, Union Minister Kaushal Kishore said, "Mamata Banerjee simply wants to divert people’s attention from the Sandeshkhali incident to issues like those who are wearing turban are Khalistanis as per BJP, this sort of statement is utterly false."

He added, "They are not saying anything about the particular incident but the journalists who are covering the matter in the state and showing the reality have been attacked and put behind the bar. This shows how the fourth pillar of democracy has come under attack under her leadership…."
 

Advertisement

Published February 21st, 2024 at 12:44 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Sophie Choudhary

Sophie With Her Dog

15 hours ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel Shetty At Airport

15 hours ago
Vidyut Jammval

Vidyut At Airport

15 hours ago
Deepika Padukone

Deepika Walks In Style

15 hours ago
Nimrat Kaur

Nimrat Suns In White

15 hours ago
Ranbir Kapoor

Ranbir At A Shoot

15 hours ago
Shahid Kapoor

Shahid's Monochrome Video

15 hours ago
Sreeleela

Sreeleela Visits Temple

15 hours ago
Arjun Kapoor

Arjun Gets Clicked

15 hours ago
Ayushmann Khurrana

Ayushmann With Wife

15 hours ago
Divya Aggarwal

Divya's Haldi

15 hours ago
Luv Ranjan

Luv At Airport

16 hours ago
Rishabh Pant

Pant starts wicketkeeping

16 hours ago
Soha Ali Khan

Soha Flaunts Her Style

16 hours ago
Bobby Deol

Bobby Walks In Style

16 hours ago
The Debate

Media assaulted

2 days ago
Soha Ali Khan

Soha Works Out In Gym

2 days ago
Varun Dhawan-Natasha Dalal

Varun-Natasha Exit

2 days ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Japan's tourism rebounds strongly

    Business News10 minutes ago

  2. BluSmart partners with Tata Power for solar power

    Business News10 minutes ago

  3. WTT Team C'ships: Indian men, women paddlers move to pre-quarterfinals

    Sports 12 minutes ago

  4. 600 People Fall Ill Due to Food Poisoning After Consuming Prasad

    India News12 minutes ago

  5. Neymar implicates Kylian Mbappe's ego in tense PSG departure drama

    Sports 14 minutes ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo