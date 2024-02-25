Advertisement

North 24 Parganas: The Fact-Finding team en route to Sandeshkhali was stopped by police on Sunday morning. This isn't the first time West Bengal police have stopped people from visiting the violence-torn area. Earlier BJP leaders like Suvendhu Adhikari, Locket Chatterjee, and many others were denied entry. However, a CPI(M) delegation, managed to enter the area, but was barred by the police from visiting the villages, citing prohibitory orders under Section 144. This comes as the National Commission for Scheduled Tribes (NCST) team recently paid a visit to the region, where it said that it met with the victims and received 50 complaints of “sexual abuse and land grab” from the tribal families against absconding Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader Shahjahan Sheikh and his aides.