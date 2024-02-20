Advertisement

Sandeshkali LIVE: “Arresting a reporter is shameful. This is dictatorship," said BJP MP Jyotirmay Singh Mahato while speaking to Republic. “Shahjahan Sheikh is absconding for a month. Mamata is protecting a gunda,” he said.

Sandeshkali LIVE: Suvendu Adhikari has reached Sandeshkhali amid police protection. He is sporting a black badge in protest. Suvendu Adhikari will be speaking to the women in Sandeshkhali, who allegedly faced sexual harassment and torture at the hands of TMC members.

Sandeshkhali LIVE: The Calcutta High Court has called out the West Bengal government for failing to arrest TMC leader Sheikh Shahjahan. "He cannot be encouraged by state dispensation. There is a prima facie material to show he has done damage…This person cannot be on the run. Obviously, there will be a law and order problem. He is a public representative. He cannot be defying law. Let’s see whether he can appear before the court,” said the court.

Sandeshkhali LIVE: WB Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikhari and BJP MLA Shankar Ghosh have been allowed to enter Sandeshkhali after the court reiterates its permission.

Sandeshkhali LIVE: Former Karnataka CM HD Kumaraswamy on the Sandeshkhali incident and arrest of R Bangla reporter, "In West Bengal, we have seen several instances for the past one year, which is not good for democracy. Even a lady reporter was assaulted earlier. It’s not good on the part of the West Bengal government."

"Whatever criticism or ground reality is there, our media friends are collecting the news and showing it to the public. Our Constitution itself says everybody has got freedom and this freedom is being curtailed by the West Bengal government. It is threatening several people in the democratic system and this is a shameful on the part of the government," he said.

"Dictatorship is going on in several places across the country. This reminds us of (the 1975) Emergency. Central institutions should interfere in this matter. They have to give security to uplift the democratic system and must interfere and take necessary action according to the Constitution. This is my request to the constitutional institutions," added Kumaraswamy.

Sandeshkhali LIVE: West Bengal Governor CV Ananda Bose has called upon political parties and people from all backgrounds to unite for a 'peace visit' to Sandeshkhali. On the illegal arrest of R Bangla reporter Santu Pan by the West Bengal Police, the Governor said, “The arrest of the journalist…I have given my opinion yesterday. I repeat it. The government should take appropriate action effectively. No attempt that is made against the media will be tolerated. I expect the government to take appropriate actions. No attempt at muzzling the press can be tolerated."

Sandeshkhali LIVE: Upon being asked about Suvendu Adhikari being stopped from entering Sandeshkhali, West Bengal Governor CV Ananda Bose said, “It is a matter which is under the consideration of the court. The court will take the appropriate decision.”

Sandeshkhali LIVE: “We are unlawfully blocked,” said Suvendu Adhikari after being stopped from entering Sandeshkhali.

Sandeshkhali LIVE: Suvendu Adhikari has been stopped from entering Sandeskhali in spite of a court order allowing his visit.

Sandeshkhali LIVE: A fresh order of Section 144 has been imposed in five places in Sandeshkhali today.

Sandeshkhali LIVE: R Bangla reporter Santu Pan's family has moved the National Human Rights Commission of India (NHRC) against his arrest and harassment in Sandeshkhali.

Sandeshkhali LIVE: The West Bengal police has charged R Bangla with false allegations. after the arrest of reporter Santu Pan for reporting live from Sandeshkhali.

Sandeshkhali LIVE: “I was arrested for exposing the truth. They can't protect the women of Sandeshkhali, but they arrest the reporters. I am being mentally and physically harassed,” said R Bangla reporter Santu Pan, speaking for the first time after his arrest.

Sandeshkhali LIVE: The NIA has sought details from the West Bengal police about alleged human-trafficking in Sandeshkhali. So far no separate case has been registered. The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) hasn’t issued any order as yet, sources revealed to Republic.

Sandeshkhali LIVE: The NIA has started preliminary investigation in the Sandeshkhali case, say sources. A first information report (FIR) may be registered in this matter soon, even as the NIA is in search of the main Sandeshkhali accused Sheikh Shahjahan.

Sandeshkhali LIVE: Bengal BJP has demanded a probe by the National Investigation Agency (NIA).

Sandeshkhali LIVE: “TMC wants to finish the media and the Constitution of our nation,” said WB Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikhari.

Sandeshkhali LIVE: “They want to hold us. I want to tell Bengal Police that I will take correct action at the correct time,” said Suvendu Adhikhari.

Sandeshkhali LIVE: “They arrested the journalist. They did not even offer dinner to him. He asked the question to the government so they arrested him and harassed him," said WB Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikhari.

Sandeshkhali LIVE: “We follow the orders given by judiciary. Police are not working under CRPC and IPC. They are working according to TMC," said said Suvendu Adhikari.

Sandeshkhali LIVE: “We were trying to go to Sandeshkhali from 10th Feb, but they did not allow us. Now I'm going to visit Sandeshkhali according to the court order. Bengal police is working for TMC,” said Suvendu Adhikari.

Sandeshkhali LIVE: While leaving for Sandeshkhali, West Bengal Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari told Republic, “A senior officer called me and asked me to visit after 11 AM. I said that my visit is scheduled at 9:30 AM according to the court order. They want to stop us.”

Sandeshkhali LIVE: West Bengal Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari is on the way to visit Sandeshkhali. Adhikari will visit the violence-hit region with some MLAs around 11 am today.

Sandeshkhali LIVE: Court removes Section 144 from Sandeshkhali for the next seven days.

Sandeshkhali LIVE: A day after Republic Bangla reporters Santu Pan and Arnab Majumdar were manhandled by the police at Ferryghat in Sandeshkhali, West Bengal, and Santu Pan was arrested, Republic Media Network is pursuing legal action.

The arrest of Santu Pan was not just an attack on Republic TV but also the media in general. Santu Pan is still under arrest and has been taken for medical check-up.

Santu Pan and Arbab Majumdar had been reporting on the Sandeshkhali incident from Ground Zero. The two reporters were illegally manhandled for presenting the state of affairs as they prevail in Sandeshkhali.

Law and order in West Bengal has gone for a toss with the way the Sandeshkhali women’s uprising is being ignored by the West Bengal government and Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.

Nationwide support has poured in for Republic Media Network. The media house is not to be bogged down with the bullying and attack on the media by the WB government. Legal proceedings will follow.