Updated February 29th, 2024 at 09:51 IST
Sandeshkhali LIVE: ADG S Sarkar Confirms Sheikh Shahjahan Arrest
Sheikh Shahjahan is the main accused in the sexual harassment cases of Sandeshkhali and also wanted for land grabbing and extortion.
Sandeshkhali LIVE: Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader Sheikh Shahjahan, the prime accused in the Sandeshkhali case, has been arrested by the West Bengal Police. The prime accused in the Sandeshkhali case was absconding for 55 days and has finally been apprehended from the Minakhan area in the North 24 Parganas district of West Bengal.
West Bengal Governor CV Ananda Bose on Sheikh Shahjahan Arrest
On the arrest of TMC leader Sheikh Shahjahan, West Bengal Governor CV Ananda Bose said, "I told you there will be light at the end of the tunnel. That is democracy. We waited but it has been done. This is a lesson for everyone. Now, let's hope a new dawn of lawfulness will come back to Bengal...I am glad that good things are happening."
ADG S Sarkar confirms Sheikh Shahjahan arrest
ADG (South Bengal) Supratim Sarkar in a press conference this morning confirmed the arrest of Sheikh Shahjahan and said that the accused has been “forwarded to the Basirhat Court”. However, the ADG refused to reveal details of the whereabouts of Sheikh Shahjahan when he was arrested.
“We couldn't arrest Sheikh Shahjahan (earlier) because there was a stay order on the case lodged by ED. There was a stay on certain cases and particularly in this case also, in which he has been arrested. ED had applied to the High Court seeking a stay in the investigation. That prayer was granted by the High Court. So, we had legal compulsions to arrest him in that particular case. But a couple of days back, the High Court made it amply clear that there is no bar on arrest. Following that instruction, over the last two days, we had been holding raids, and last night - on the basis of secret source information - we arrested Sheikh Shahjahan and he has been forwarded to court,” said ADG Sarkar.
Sheikh Shahjahan to be produced in Court today
Sheikh Shahjahan will be produced before the Basirhat Court as early as 10 am today.
Sheikh Shahjahan has been taken for medical examination.
Sheikh Shahjahan arrested
Sandeshkhali case prime accused Sheikh Shahjahan has been arrested after more than 50 days of being on the run. The arrest comes a day after the Calcutta High Court cleared his arrest by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) and the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI). The accused is wanted in cases of sexual harassment, exploitation and land-grabbing in Sandeshkhali.
Published February 29th, 2024 at 08:46 IST
