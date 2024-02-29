Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated February 29th, 2024 at 09:51 IST

Sandeshkhali LIVE: ADG S Sarkar Confirms Sheikh Shahjahan Arrest

Sheikh Shahjahan is the main accused in the sexual harassment cases of Sandeshkhali and also wanted for land grabbing and extortion.

Shweta Parande
Sheikh Shahjahan arrested in Sandeshkhali case
Sheikh Shahjahan arrested in Sandeshkhali case | Image:Republic
  • Listen to this article
  • 3 min read
Advertisement

Sandeshkhali LIVE: Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader Sheikh Shahjahan, the prime accused in the Sandeshkhali case, has been arrested by the West Bengal Police. The prime accused in the Sandeshkhali case was absconding for 55 days and has finally been apprehended from the Minakhan area in the North 24 Parganas district of West Bengal.

Catch all the LIVE Updates in the Sandeshkhali case and Sheikh Shahjahan here:

West Bengal Governor CV Ananda Bose on Sheikh Shahjahan Arrest

On the arrest of TMC leader Sheikh Shahjahan, West Bengal Governor CV Ananda Bose said, "I told you there will be light at the end of the tunnel. That is democracy. We waited but it has been done. This is a lesson for everyone. Now, let's hope a new dawn of lawfulness will come back to Bengal...I am glad that good things are happening."

Advertisement

ADG S Sarkar confirms Sheikh Shahjahan arrest

ADG (South Bengal) Supratim Sarkar in a press conference this morning confirmed the arrest of Sheikh Shahjahan and said that the accused has been “forwarded to the Basirhat Court”. However, the ADG refused to reveal details of the whereabouts of Sheikh Shahjahan when he was arrested.

Advertisement

“We couldn't arrest Sheikh Shahjahan (earlier) because there was a stay order on the case lodged by ED. There was a stay on certain cases and particularly in this case also, in which he has been arrested. ED had applied to the High Court seeking a stay in the investigation. That prayer was granted by the High Court. So, we had legal compulsions to arrest him in that particular case. But a couple of days back, the High Court made it amply clear that there is no bar on arrest. Following that instruction, over the last two days, we had been holding raids, and last night - on the basis of secret source information - we arrested Sheikh Shahjahan and he has been forwarded to court,” said ADG Sarkar.

Sheikh Shahjahan to be produced in Court today 

Sheikh Shahjahan will be produced before the Basirhat Court as early as 10 am today.

Sheikh Shahjahan has been taken for medical examination.

Advertisement

Sheikh Shahjahan arrested

Sandeshkhali case prime accused Sheikh Shahjahan has been arrested after more than 50 days of being on the run. The arrest comes a day after the Calcutta High Court cleared his arrest by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) and the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI). The accused is wanted in cases of sexual harassment, exploitation and land-grabbing in Sandeshkhali.

Advertisement

Published February 29th, 2024 at 08:46 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

TBMAUJ Success Bash

TBMAUJ Success Bash

8 hours ago
Ambani's Anna Seva

Anant-Radhika's Anna Seva

9 hours ago
Bipasha Basu

Bipasha Dotes On Devi

9 hours ago
Vishnu Manchu

Kannappa In New Zealand

9 hours ago
Anant-Radhika Pre-Wedding Venue

Anant-Radhika Pre-Wedding

9 hours ago
Shubman Gill with Robin Minz's father

Gill meets Robin's dad

13 hours ago
Alanna Panday Announces First Pregnancy

Alanna Is Pregnant

17 hours ago
Ranveer

Ranveer's Don 3 Look

17 hours ago
Ex-UFC fighter flips his truck while attempting a DONUT

UFC fighter flips trucks

18 hours ago
Tiger Shroff

A Peak Into BMCM's Event

a day ago
Aamir Khan, Sharman Joshi

Aamir-Sharman Reunite

a day ago
Sowmya Janu

Sowmya Manhandles Cop

a day ago
Ayushmann Khurrana in Dum Laga Ke Haisha

Khurrana On DLKH's 10 Yrs

a day ago
Anup Jalota at Pankaj Udhas Funeral

Celebs At Pankaj Funeral

a day ago
Sunny Deol

Laapataa Ladies Screening

a day ago
Shraddha Kapoor, Varun Dhawan

Varun-Shraddha Step Out

a day ago
The Debate

CAA Is Right

a day ago
Rishabh Pant

Rishabh Pant's recovery

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Idaho Halts Execution by Lethal Injection after 8 Failed Attempts

    World17 minutes ago

  2. Kerala University declares second semester results

    Education17 minutes ago

  3. Dollar prepares for inflation data; Yen strengthens on BOJ remarks

    Business News19 minutes ago

  4. Nifty, Sensex open lower, trade flat

    Business News23 minutes ago

  5. Man United, Liverpool meet in FA Cup quarters

    Sports 23 minutes ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo