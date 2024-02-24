Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Updated February 24th, 2024 at 11:58 IST

LIVE: NHRC Team in Sandeshkhali For Second Consecutive Day

WB Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari will speak on the Sandeshkhali protests at JNU in New Delhi. Catch all the live updates on Sandeshkhali here.

Shweta Parande
Sandeshkhali 
Sandeshkhali Uprising in West Bengal | Image:Republic
  Listen to this article
  2 min read
Sandeshkhali News: West Bengal Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari will be in Delhi today to deliver a speech on the Sandeshkhali protests. Adhikari will be speaking at the Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU). The discussion, titled 'Shattering silence: Unveiling the reality of political violence against women in West Bengal', has been organised by the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP). The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader will be joined by state BJP chief Sukanta Majumdar at the event.

Sandeshkhali Latest News Updates

700 complaints against TMC in Sandeshkhali

The West Bengal government led by Mamata Banerjee initiated an outreach programme in Sandeshkhali a week ago for complaints. In six days, more than 700 complaints have reportedly been received about the atrocities of TMC.

“We have received over 700 complaints in the last six days. Over 150 were land-related and 70 were money- and extortion-related. We have started the process of identifying and returning land to genuine owners,” Arun Kumar Samanta, Block Development Officer, Sandeshkhali-II Block, told a leading daily.

Police complaint centre in Sandeshkhali

With the imposition of Section 144 in Sandeshkhali, the West Bengal police has created a complaint centre in the Bermojur area. The police officers are taking complaints from locals, who are complaining against Sheikh Shahjahan's brother Sirajuddin's oppression.

Left party members to visit Sandeshkhali today

Minakshi Mukherjee of the Communist Party of India-Marxist (CPI-M) will reach Dhamakhali around 10 am. She will represent a delegation visiting Sandeshkhali.

NHRC team reaches Sandeshkhali

A team of the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) has reached Sandeshkhali for the second consecutive day.

What happened in Sandeshkhali on February 23?

Sandeshkhali in West Bengal saw fresh protests on Friday in the ongoing agitation against accusations of sexual harassment against Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader Shahjahan Sheikh and other members of the party.

Agitators opposed the random arrests of BJP woman leader Locket Chatterjee and protesting higher secondary students on Friday. Locals also reportedly damaged the property of accused TMC leaders and attacked the house of Ajit Maity and hit him with slippers.

Republic reporter Santu Pan had also been arrested by the West Bengal police in Sandeshkhali. The reporter was released on bail on Friday, in what is seen as a victory for the media and freedom of speech. 

Shahjahan Sheikh is also wanted in a money-laundering case by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) and remains absconding. His anticipatory bail has been rejected by the PMLA (Prevention of Money Laundering Act) Court.

Published February 24th, 2024 at 09:58 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

