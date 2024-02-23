Updated February 23rd, 2024 at 09:03 IST
PDS Scam: ED Registers Fresh Case Against Shahjahan Sheikh, Raids Underway at 6 Places | LIVE
The ED is conducting raids at nearly six locations in West Bengal in its ongoing investigation against absconding Sheikh Shahjahan.
Kolkata: The Enforcement Directorate on Friday registered a fresh case against Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader Shahjahan Sheikh following complaints of land grabbing, extortion.
The Central investigating agency is conducting raids at nearly six locations in West Bengal in its ongoing investigation against absconding Sheikh Shahjahan in connection with the alleged public distribution system (PDS) scam case. The raids are underway a day after the agency issued fresh summons to Shahjahan to join the investigation on February 29.
Published February 23rd, 2024 at 09:03 IST
