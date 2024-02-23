Advertisement

Kolkata: The Enforcement Directorate on Friday registered a fresh case against Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader Shahjahan Sheikh following complaints of land grabbing, extortion.

The Central investigating agency is conducting raids at nearly six locations in West Bengal in its ongoing investigation against absconding Sheikh Shahjahan in connection with the alleged public distribution system (PDS) scam case. The raids are underway a day after the agency issued fresh summons to Shahjahan to join the investigation on February 29.