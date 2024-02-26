Advertisement

North 24 Parganas: West Bengal's Sandeshkhali continues to witness protest despite efforts made by Mamata Banerjee's Trinamool Congress (TMC) leaders to cool down the matter. This comes as Shahjahan Sheikh, who is accused of “sexual assault and land grab” by several women, continues to be on the run. However, the TMC leaders have claimed that they do not know Sheikh's whereabouts. In the recent developments from the violence-hit area, an FIR has been against Sheikh's brother Siraj in the land-grabbing case by locals in Sandeshkhali.

Here are all the latest updates regarding Sandeshkhali:

Genuinely Served People in My Constituency: TMC MP Nusrat Jahan Breaks Silence Over Sandeskhali Row

Breaking her silence over the raging Sandeshkhali issue, Lok Sabha MP and actor Nusrat Jahan taking to X claimed she has "genuinely served the people" in her constituency and followed her party's guidelines.

The TMC MP from Basirhat further added that the West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is taking all necessary steps to ensure peace on the island that has made headlines after allegations of land grab, extortion and harassment by local Trinamool leaders.

It is heart wrenching waking up to such allegations. As a woman, as a public representative I have always followed my parties guidelines and served the people. With the Sandeshkhali incident raging, Our Hon CM has already send Help.. and necessary steps are being taken for the… pic.twitter.com/KrqOeSvWU0 — Nussrat Jahan (@nusratchirps) February 25, 2024

Shahjahan Sheikh's Aide Ajit Maity Arrested

As per the Republic's sources, Sheikh's close aide Ajit Maity who yesterday locked himself for 5 hours to skip the wrath of locals in Sandeshkhali has been arrested.

Sandeshkhali is Just a Trailer, Whole Films is Left: BJP Leader Dilip Joshi

Bharatiya Janata Party leader Dilip Joshi on the ongoing unrest said, “What is happening in Sandeshkhali is just a trailer...same type of incidents are going to happen in every village (of West Bengal)...Mamata Banerjee and TMC are saving Shajahan Sheikh...all the teams and delegations are being stopped from going to Sandeshkhali and Mamata Banerjee feels like, this way they can suppress this incident...but this is not possible..."

Locals File FIR Against Sheikh's Brother Siraj

Amid the ongoing protests in Sandeshkhali, locals have registered a fresh FIR against TMC leader Shahjahan Sheikh's brother Siraj in the land-grabbing case. There have been several allegations against him by the local villagers and women. This comes as Sheikh's family continues to face anger from the locals. Earlier, one of Siraj's huts in the region was set on fire by the locals in fury.

