LIVE-BLOG

Updated February 22nd, 2024 at 10:11 IST

Sandeshkhali LIVE: Republic Reporter Taken to Bhabani Bhawan, Hearing in Calcutta HC Today

Sandeshkhali LIVE: Republic reporter Santu Pan was taken to an undisclosed location on Wednesday night. Stay tuned as we bring you the latest updates from Sandeshkhali

Digital Desk
Republic reporter arrested being taken to CID headquarters in private vehicle
Republic reporter arrested being taken to CID headquarters in private vehicle
10: 10 IST, February 22nd 2024

West Bengal DGP Rajeev Kumar on Thursday said that police will listen to the complaints of every individual in Sandeshkhali district and strict actions will be taken against those found guilty.

"We will listen to the complaints of every individual. If there is any incident we will take strict action against those found guilty. If people are found involved in torturing, we will take appropriate action against them", Kumar told reporters at Dhamakhali this morning.

 

 

9: 53 IST, February 22nd 2024

After Santu's arrest, his wife wrote a letter to DGP, PS Sandeshkhali which read, “I have just seen very concerning late night footage on the live television in which my husband is being shoved into the ferry and taken away on the boat to an undisclosed location. I have seen that the police who are captured on camera have not disclosed any information on where Santu Pan is being taken."

9: 36 IST, February 22nd 2024

The team of NCST will be visit the violence-hit area today. The team is scheduled to depart from PWD State Guest House, Hungerford Street around 8 am. 

9: 28 IST, February 22nd 2024

Republic TV Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami on the Sandeshkhali incident, said, "My reporter was not allowed to take public transport, was made to stand for three to four hours in one place, after which he was physically dragged without being served any notice. Even a murderer is given a chance to prove his innocence."
 

9: 42 IST, February 22nd 2024

While taken by the police arrested Republic Bangla reporter Santu Pan said, "I don't know where exactly am I being taken. I am being dragged forcefully.” 

He added, “I am being harassed physically and mentally."

8: 51 IST, February 22nd 2024

In an unxplained move, the West Bengal Police on Wednesday night shifted arrested Republic reporter Santu Pan to Bhabani Bhawan in Alipore in a private vehicle. The Bhabani Bhawan houses the CID Headquarters. The R Bangla reporter was arrested on Monday while reporting the Sandeshkhali incident.

The Sandeshkhali region, which predominantly houses tribals has been on boil since the last few days ever since the allegations of sexual harassment of women by Trinamool Congress (TMC) strong man Shahjahan Sheikh and his aides has come to light.

