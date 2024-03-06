Sandeshkhali: 'TMC Govt Shielding Sheikh, Ensuring Probe Isn't Transferred', Says BJP

Advertisement

Sandeshkhali Latest News: The West Bengal government on Tuesday sought listing of pleas in the Supreme Court against Calcutta HC order of CBI probe into the attack on ED officials at Sandeshkhali. For the unversed, the Mamata Banerjee-led TMC government had moved the Supreme Court challenging the Calcutta High Court order to transfer the probe into an attack on Enforcement Directorate officials at Sandeshkhali on January 5 to the CBI. The matter was mentioned before a bench of Justices Sanjiv Khanna and Dipankar Datta by senior advocate Abhishek Singhvi, appearing for the West Bengal government, seeking an urgent hearing. However, the bench refused an urgent listing of the plea and asked Singhvi to move before the Chief Justice of India as he will list. Both the ED and the West Bengal government moved separate appeals in the high court challenging a single bench order which on January 17 ordered the formation of a joint special investigation team (SIT) of the CBI and the state police to probe the mob attack on the ED officials.

BJP Tears Into Mamata Govt: Bengal police biased, didn't arrest Shahjahan for 55 days, Hardeep Singh Puri told reporters. “Bahut sharma ki baat hai, ek mahila hone ke naatein, mahila mukhyamantri cheekhein nahi sun rhi aadiwasi mahilaaon ki”, said Shazia Ilmi. Hitting out at Mamata, Ilmi asked, ‘why is Mamata shielding Shahjahan?’

PM Modi on Sandeshkhali: At the women's rally in Barasat, North 24 Parganas district, PM Modi said "TMC govt can never protect women. Whereas, the BJP govt has decided to award life imprisonment for heinous crimes like rape. For easy registration of women's complaints, we have arranged for a 'Women Helpine', but the TMC govt is not letting it operate in West Bengal. This TMC govt can never work for the welfare of women..."

HC grants leave to ED to file contempt petition over WB police not giving Shajahan's custody to CBI: The Calcutta High Court granted leave to the ED to file a contempt petition against the West Bengal government over the state police not handing over custody of suspended TMC leader Shajahan Sheikh to the CBI, despite an order to that effect. Appearing for the ED, Deputy Solicitor General Dhiraj Trivedi prayed for leave to file the contempt petition and sought an urgent hearing of the matter, claiming that it was losing precious time of Sheikh's custody to the CBI.

Shahjahan Bachao Andolan: On West Bengal govt being denied relief by SC in CBI handover of Shahjahan Sheikh, BJP National Spokesperson Shehzad Ponawalla says, "There is 'Beti Bachao Andolan' in the country, but in West Bengal, there is 'Shahjahan Bachao Andolan'...Mamata Banerjee defends Shahjahan who is the perpetrator of the worst kind of crimes against women...All the INDI alliance leaders are silent against injustice against the women of Sandeshkhali."

TMC Protecting Shahjahan: As West Bengal Police refused to hand over Sheikh Shahjahan to CBI, BJP MP Dilip Ghosh said, "TMC tried two months to protect him but due to the pressure from media and protests, they had to arrest him...They (TMC) will try to protect him at any cost. His property worth crores is being seized but TMC is trying to save him from ED..."

No Relief to TMC: ‘ Move application to CJI, he will order listing of plea’, SC bench led by Justice Sanjiv Khanna tells West Bengal government on probe transfer.

‘Want to Live in Peace’: A woman from Sandeshkhali who is travelling to Barasat to attend PM Modi's women's rally said, “We want to live in peace. People like Shibu Hazra, Sheikh Shahjahan and Uttam Sardar should not come back. We can cast our votes ourselves...”

No Faith on Central Agencies: After the West Bengal govt was denied relief by SC in the CBI handover of Shahjahan Sheikh, AAP leader Saurabh Bharadwaj said, "State governments don't have faith any on central agencies now. Central govt should take steps to improve the image of these central agencies."

While the ED wanted the probe to be transferred to the CBI only, the state prayed that the investigation be given to its police. The high court, while agreeing to ED’s request, also directed that the custody of TMC leader Shajahan Sheikh, who was arrested by the West Bengal police on February 29 in connection with the attack, be handed over to the central agency. A division bench presided by Chief Justice T S Sivagnanam directed that the directions be complied with by 4.30 pm on Tuesday. For the unversed, the TMC leader was arrested by the state police a day after the high court ordered that Sheikh, who is also the prime accused in alleged sexual atrocities on women and land grabbing at Sandeshkhali, can be arrested by the CBI, the ED or the West Bengal Police.