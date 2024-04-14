Sandeshkhali: NHRC Spot Inquiry Report Flags Several Human Rights Concerns | Top Points

Advertisement

New Delhi: The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) on Saturday flagged alleged human rights violation concerns in a spot inquiry report on West Bengal's strife-hit Sandeshkhali. The commission noted that such concerns raised due to ‘negligence in the prevention of such violation or abatement thereof by the public servant’.

“The villagers/victims faced assault, threat, sexual exploitation, land grabbing, and forced unpaid labour, and under the given circumstances they were compelled to seek livelihood outside the Sandeshkhali region/State,” read the report findings.

The spot inquiry report prepared by the NHRC has been sent to the Chief Secretary and Director General of Police (DGP) of West Bengal. It further directed the state authorities to sunmit an ‘Action Taken Report (ATR)’ within eight weeks on each of the recommendations made by the commission.

“The allegations of discrimination/denial of benefits of State/Central Government schemes such as old age pension, MGNREGA, Public distribution system, financial help to build their houses and toilets etc., by the concerned officials in connivance with the alleged group of persons is of deep concern. Further, allegations of deprivation of the right to vote are serious in nature and undermine the democratic values of the nation,” the report said in one of its observations.

NHRC Spot Inquiry Report: List of Findings

The pervasive fear of reprisal, coupled with the power dynamics at play, acted as a formidable barrier, preventing these individuals from voicing their grievances.

This climate of terror not only perpetuates the cycle of abuse but also underscores the urgent need to create a safe and supportive environment for victims to break free from the shackles of silence.

The atmosphere of fear not only affects the victims but also has a negative impact on the growth and health of the children who constantly witness the ordeals of their parents in the hands of these alleged accused.

Sandeshkhali, a village in North 24 Parganas district of West Bengal, has been at the centre of a political storm. The region witnessed unprecedented protests over allegations of sexual abuse by scores of women against a local TMC leader Sheikh Shahjahan and his close-aides. In a recent order, the Calcutta High Court handed over the land-grab and sexual exploitation allegations of women to the CBI for probe.