Updated February 20th, 2024 at 09:22 IST

Sandeshkhali LIVE: Arrested R Bangla Reporter Taken For Medical Check-Up, Republic Not to Back Down

The arrest of Santu Pan was not just an attack on Republic TV but also the media in general.

Shweta Parande
R Bangla Reporter arrested in Sandeshkhali, West Bengal
R Bangla Reporter arrested in Sandeshkhali, West Bengal | Image:Republi
  • Listen to this article
  • 1 min read
Sandeshkhali: A day after Republic Bangla reporters Santu Pan and Arnab Majumdar were manhandled by the police at Ferryghat in Sandeshkhali, West Bengal, and Santu Pan was arrested, Republic Media Network is pursuing legal action.

Santu Pan and Arbab Majumdar had been reporting on the Sandeshkhali incident from Ground Zero. The two reporters were illegally manhandled for presenting the state of affairs as they prevail in Sandeshkhali.

Law and order in West Bengal has gone for a toss with the way the Sandeshkhali women’s uprising is being ignored by the West Bengal government and Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.

Santu Pan is still under arrest and has been taken for medical check-up.

Nationwide support has poured in for Republic Media Network. The media house is not to be bogged down with the bullying and attack on the media by the WB government. Legal proceedings will follow.

Published February 20th, 2024 at 09:14 IST

