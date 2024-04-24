Advertisement

Kolkata: The spotlight on Sandeshkhali, which witnessed massive turmoil over allegations of sexual harassment and land grab by TMC leaders, has now shifted to West Bengal's Santipur where women have accused a TMC worker of molesting them in the area.

The BJP nominee for Ranaghat Lok Sabha elections, Jagannath Sarkar claimed that despite informing police authorities several times, no action has been taken yet against the accused, whom he claimed to be a worker of the ruling TMC.

The incident was reported from Karamchapur area of Bagachapur village panchayat in Santipur police station area. The BJP leader alleged that a person named Pradeep Sarkar has molested women for many years in the region.

‘He Enters House At Night…’

"He enters houses at night and molests women. I have submitted many written complaints to police but no action has ever been taken. A few days ago, the accused was found attempting to molest a woman but he ran away seeing the family members," Sarkar said.

He added that angry locals filed a written complaint against the accused at the district police station but even after 72 hours, he can be seen roaming around the village.

Sarkar claimed that the accused has even threatened the locals of dire consequences if they don't pull back their complaints. He assured the women of stern action against the accused during his visit to the region on Sunday.

Recalling the horror, a local woman said, "A few days ago, the accused entered my house taking advantage of the darkness and tried to misbehave with women. He is associated with TMC and so the administration does not take any action against him."

Accusing the police of inaction, Sarkar alleged that Santipur Police Station Officer-in-Charge has good relationship with the TMC leaders and that's the reason why no arrest has been made yet in the case.

“We will launch a movement in the coming days if no action is taken,” Sarkar said.