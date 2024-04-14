×

Top Trending Stories

English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated April 12th, 2024 at 08:03 IST

Sandeshkhali Row: CBI Creates Dedicated Email ID For Victims of Sexual Assault, Land Grabbing

The email address, sandeshkhali@cbi.gov.in, will serve as a platform for the people of Sandeshkhali in West Bengal's North 24 Parganas to lodge complaints

Reported by: Apoorva Shukla
There Must Be Many Like Shahjahan In Bengal: Central Fact-Finding Team on Visit to Sandeshkhali
Sandeshkhali women protesting against the atrocities of Shahjahan Sheikh | Image:ANI/File
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

New Delhi: Following Calcutta High Court's order, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has created a dedicated email address for the victims of Sandeshkhali. The dedicated email id would be used for registration of complaints concerning  crimes against women and land grabbing victims of Sandeshkhali in West Bengal's North 24 Parganas

The email address, sandeshkhali@cbi.gov.in, will serve as a platform for the people of Sandeshkhali in West Bengal's North 24 Parganas to lodge complaints regarding crimes against women and forcible land grabbing, said the CBI.

Advertisement

"In pursuance to the order passed by the division bench of Calcutta High Court on April 10, 2024, the CBI has created a dedicated email in which complaints of persons of Sandeshkhali regarding crimes against women and forcible grabbing of land may be lodged," the CBI said.

Image

 

Publicise The Email: Court Asks DM

The court has asked the North 24 Parganas district magistrate to publicise the email ID extensively within the locality and issue a public notice in vernacular newspapers with wide circulation. The division bench, presided over by Chief Justice T S Sivagnanam, had directed the CBI to conduct a comprehensive probe into the alleged illegal conversion of agricultural land into water bodies for pisciculture.

Advertisement

The court's decision follows an incident on January 5, wherein Enforcement Directorate (ED) officials were attacked by a mob during a search operation in Sandeshkhali related to a ration distribution scam case involving now-suspended Trinamool Congress leader Shajahan Sheikh. He was later arrested and has been remanded into custody. 

Advertisement

Published April 12th, 2024 at 08:03 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

UFC stunned by Max Holloway insane KO

UFC 300 Results

3 minutes ago
Students

More focus on quality edu

7 minutes ago
Israel's ambassador to India Naor Gilon

Naor Gilon Slams Iran

8 minutes ago
PM Modi hands over first copy of manifesto to beneficiaries

National Digital Varsity

8 minutes ago
PM Narendra Modi

BJP Manifesto on jobs

9 minutes ago
Indian Embassy Issue Fresh Advisory, Helpline Numbers as Iran-Israel Tensions Escalates

Indian Nationals Advisory

10 minutes ago
Housing

Affordable homes

11 minutes ago
Real estate

Realty skills imperative

11 minutes ago
Iran Israel War

Israel Closes Schools

12 minutes ago
IPL 2024, KKR vs LSG Live Score & Updates

IPL 2024, KKR vs LSG Live

12 minutes ago
PM Modi with Union Minister Amit Shah, Rajnath Singh and BJP president JP Nadda

More IITs, IIMs, AIIMS

12 minutes ago
Akshay Bhatia

Akshay slips at end of R3

19 minutes ago
Shikhar Dhawan

Bangar on Dhawan's injury

21 minutes ago
D Gukesh

Gukesh beats Gujrathi

24 minutes ago
PM Modi in Hoshangabad

LS Election 2024 LIVE

24 minutes ago
Virat Kohli

RCB vs SRH: IPL 2024

27 minutes ago
Conor McGregor

MCGREGOR RETURN IS SET!

27 minutes ago
Nagaland Lottery Sambad Result Today

Nagaland Lottery Today

27 minutes ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Man Stoned To Death After Sending Inappropriate Photos to Woman

    India News14 hours ago

  2. Israel Finds Body of Teen Whose Disappearance Led to Settler Violence

    World14 hours ago

  3. Pakistan: Search on for Gunmen who Abducted Bus Passengers, Killed 11

    World16 hours ago

  4. How This Indian-Origin Couple Survived the Sydney Mall Attack

    World17 hours ago

  5. YouTuber Couple Jumps to Death From 7th Floor of High Rise in Delhi-NCR

    India News17 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo