Updated February 18th, 2024 at 21:30 IST

Sandeshkhali: SC to Hear Plea Seeking Court-Monitored Probe into Violence on February 19

The PIL, filed by an SC lawyer, seeks compensation for Sandeshkhali victims and action against West Bengal Police officials for alleged dereliction of duty.

Digital Desk
supreme court
The Supreme Court of India. | Image:ANI
NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court, on Monday, is set to hear a public interest litigation (PIL) seeking a court-monitored CBI (Central Bureau of Investigation) or SIT (Special Investigation Team) probe into the reported incidents of violence in West Bengal's Sandeshkhali village. The PIL has been filed by Supreme Court advocate Alak Alok Srivastava and it not only seeks compensation for the victims of the Sandeshkhali violence but also calls for action against the officials of the West Bengal Police for alleged dereliction of duty. 

Furthermore, the plea also seeks the transfer of the probe and the subsequent trial to a location outside of West Bengal and an inquiry by a three-judge committee. 

A bench of Justice BV Nagarathna and Justice Augustine George Masih will hear the PIL filed by Srivastava on Monday, February 19. 

Sandeshkhali, a village in the North 24 Parganas district of West Bengal, has been witnessing protests over allegations of sexual abuse of women by a local TMC leader. Several local women have accused the local Trinamool Congress strongman Shajahan Sheikh and his supporters of land-grab and sexually assaulting them under coercion.

Shajahan has been absconding after a mob, allegedly affiliated with him, attacked Enforcement Directorate officials who had gone to search his premises in connection with a corruption case. 

With inputs from PTI. 

Published February 18th, 2024 at 21:30 IST

