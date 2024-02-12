Advertisement

New Delhi: Republic TV's recent investigation has shed light on the harrowing experiences of women in West Bengal's Sandeshkhali, allegedly subjected to harassment and torture by leaders of the Trinamool Congress (TMC). Citing the report, Minister for Women and Child Development, Smriti Irani, on Monday highlighted the plight of women from marginalized communities, including Scheduled Castes (SC), Scheduled Tribes (ST), and farming communities, who recounted chilling accounts of abuse.

According to the testimonies shared with journalists, TMC members would intrude into homes, assessing the physical appearance and age of women. Disturbingly, women reported that TMC workers informed their husbands that they would have no rights over them and threatened them with violence if they resisted.

Advertisement

"The women of Sandeshkhali have spoken out, detailing how they were targeted based on their marital status and religious identity," stated Smriti Irani.

"The alleged systematic abuse and exploitation of Hindu married women by TMC members cannot be put into words,” said the Union Minister.

Advertisement

Women from SC, ST and farming communities, while speaking to the media, said that members from TMC would visit their houses and check which women are beautiful. The women of Sandeshkhali told journalists regarding the TMC leaders asked their husbands to hand them over. The husbands were told by the TMC workers that you can be a husband in name only, but you won't have any rights. The women further said they will take us in the night. Till the time the TMC men were not satisfied night after night, you have no escape.



"Mamata Banerjee is known for the genocide of Hindus, that she will now allow her men to pick out Hindu young married women to be raped night after night in the TMC office. Cannot be articulated in mere words. The question is can we as citizens be mute spectators. Who is the man who is charged by the women of Sandeshkhali? Of mass rape of Bengali Hindu women? and I say this because when these women spoke to the media locally they said that they were particularly identified for being married and Hindu. Till now everybody was wondering who Sheikh Shah Jahan is? Now the question Mamata has to answer is, where is Sheikh Shah Jahan. The last time you heard of this name when ED officer were gheraoed, injured, pelted with stones, so much so that ED gave statement that they were injured intended to cause death. Mamata Banerjee you have traded the dignity of these people for your political benefit. Where is Sheikh Shah Jahan? and for all those women who came out to the media, section 144 now is applicable in Sandeshkhali, so that women can't speak, and for those in the media who are becoming the voice of those women can be quiet,” Smriti Irani remarked.

Smriti Irani questions whereabouts of Sheikh Shah Jahan

Smriti Irani also questioned the whereabouts of Sheikh Shah Jahan, a name linked to the alleged mass rape of Bengali Hindu women.

She urged West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee to address the accusations and ensure justice for the victims.

Advertisement

Smriti Irani condemned imposition of Section 144 in Sandeshkhali

Furthermore, Irani condemned the imposition of Section 144 in Sandeshkhali, restricting women from speaking out and silencing media voices advocating for their rights.

Advertisement

"Mamata Banerjee, you have sacrificed the dignity of these individuals for political gain," Irani asserted.