New Delhi: Amidst a blazing political storm over allegations of sexual harassment involving Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader Sheikh Shah Jahan and his associates, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday left no stone unturned in politicising the issue. Speaking in the Assembly, Mamata blamed the BJP and RSS for stoking turmoil on the island and despite Sheikh Shah Jahan facing ED summons for almost a month in connection with an alleged ration allotment scam, the TMC supremo shielded her party leader. She vehemently argued that the Centre used the Enforcement Directorate (ED) team against him.

Women protest against TMC leader Shajahan

Sandeshkhali Uprising: 5 Burning Questions Mamata Can't Ignore

1- Where is Shah Jahan?

What Mamata Said: Raking up the issue of the ongoing farmers' protest, the West Bengal Chief Minister slammed the BJP over Kisan Andolan, claiming that the party is running a ‘government of Ravan’ at the Centre, which has crossed all limits of civility. Politicising the farmers' matter further, Mamata stated she decided to postpone her scheduled visit to Punjab to express her solidarity with the farmers.

What Mamata Ignored - Where is Shah Jahan? While she did not forget to politicise the issue of the Farmers, Mamata did not utter a single word on Shah Jahan, who has been absconding for almost a month since the ED issued him summons in the alleged ration allotment scam where the probing agency was attacked at his premises on January 5.

2- Why TMC Did Not Suspend Shah Jahan?

What Mamata Said : First, they entered the area and targeted Sheikh Shahjahan through ED and then they started the trouble thereby getting people in. There is an RSS base in Sandeshkhali. There were riots earlier too.

What Mamata Ignored: Why TMC has not suspended absconding Sheikh Shah Jahan, despite serious charges levelled against him

3 - Why Silent on Shah Jahan's Kangaroo Courts

What Mamata Said: A police team comprising women is conducting door-to-door visits in Sandeshkhali to address any complaints. If reports are filed, we will thoroughly investigate each one.

What Mamata Ignored: Mamata remained silent on Sheikh Shah Jahan's kangaroo courts. Often referred to as 'Bhai', Sheikh, aged 42, is widely recognized for his involvement in fisheries and brick kilns and operating kangaroo courts to settle disputes. Besides, Mamata also did not utter a single word on Sheikh Shah Jahan's role in the Aata scam and his involvement in the ED team attack.

4 - What About Hazra and Uttam Sardar?

What Mamata said: Blaming RSS, Mamata said,"RSS has established a strong foothold there (Sandeshkhali). Approximately 7-8 years ago, the area witnessed riots, making it a vulnerable hotspot. We took decisive action during Saraswati Puja celebrations to maintain peace, thwarting potential disturbances."

What Mamata Ignored: While villagers have accused Hazra and Uttam Sardar, aides of Shah Jahan, of occupying agricultural land and a canal in Sandeshkhali for several years, both the police and Mamata Banerjee have maintained silence on the matter. Mamata refrained from addressing the villagers' allegations and instead labelled the protesters as being sponsored by RSS and BJP.

5 - No Mention of Shankar Adhya

What Mamata Said: Banerjee claimed that she has never supported injustice and outlined steps taken by her administration in the wake of violence in Sandeshkhali village. ," Banerjee said in the Bengal assembly. She emphasized that both the state Women's Commission and administrative officials were promptly sent to the area, resulting in the arrest of 17 people so far.

What Mamata Ignored: Despite claiming,"I have never supported injustice", Mamata forgot to mention Shankar Adhya, a TMC leader, who was arrested by ED for his alleged involvement in a ration scam. Adhya served as the chairman of the Bongaon municipality for over five years. Adhya's close association with Jyotirpriya Mullick (a former Food and Public Distribution Minister of West Bengal) led to the recent raid on his house. Reports indicate Adhya owns approximately 25 properties across West Bengal in his name or that of immediate relatives. However, Mamata did not discuss the issues related to Adhya.

Sandeshkhali Uprising: How Did it Start?

Sandeshkhali, a village in North 24 Parganas district of West Bengal, has been at the centre of a political storm for nearly a month and has witnessed unprecedented protests over allegations of sexual abuse by scores of women against a local TMC leader.

It all started on a sleepy, cold morning of January 5 after a raid by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) at the residence of now absconding TMC strongman Shajahan Shiekh in Sandeshkhali in the multi-crore ration distribution scam. Shajahan’s men in the locality not only prevented the ED officers from entering his home but also assaulted them before the central probe agency’s men managed to escape from the village around 74 km away from the city.

After the ED incident, local women in large numbers came out in the open and alleged that Shajahan and his men forcibly grabbed their land for prawn cultivation, torturing and sexually harassing them for several years.